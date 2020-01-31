The Clippers Honored Kobe Bryant With A Video Narrated By Paul George

It’s been four days since Kobe Bryant was among nine who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California. The basketball world is still in a state of mourning over those who were lost, and tributes have been pouring in from all over the place, whether it’s been from folks in the game or by people who held Bryant in high regard.

The latest tribute came on Thursday night prior to the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Sacramento Kings. The Clippers were playing hosts, making this the first game played in Staples Center since the crash, and aired a video remembering those who passed away and honoring Bryant for what he did as a basketball player, storyteller, father, and more. It was narrated by Paul George, a California native who idolized Bryant.

The Clippers will play this video tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gigi and all those who were lost in the helicopter accident this week. It is beautifully narrated by Paul George, who idolized Kobe and says Kobe was the reason why he picked up a basketball. pic.twitter.com/qkhlxmL970 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 31, 2020

“Kobe was as synonymous with southern California as the sunshine, he touched every inch of it,” George said. “He arrived in L.A. a prodigy, grew into a phenomenon, and retired a local institution and international icon. The outpouring of the past 96 hours is evidence of his everlasting impact.”

Thursday is the Clippers’ first game since the crash, as their tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday was postponed by the league.