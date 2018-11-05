Getty Image

As Kawhi Leonard reminds everybody of his dominance with the Raptors, there’s always a cloud that hangs over him. Is Leonard happy in Toronto? Right now it seems like it. He’s playing great basketball and the Raptors are winning, but everybody remembers his trade demand. Leonard didn’t want to go to the Raptors. He wanted to head home to Southern California, and if Leonard had a choice he would be playing for either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Clippers.

This scenario has played out hundreds of times before. A star is available and they want to go to Los Angeles. They list the Clippers as a courtesy, but at the end of the day, they always take the Lakers. Now that LeBron James is in Los Angeles while the Clippers are trying to discover themselves in a rebuild, the Lakers look that much more appealing.

But while nobody can truly get in Leonard’s head and see what he’s thinking, Tim Bontemps of ESPN says that Leonard is not thinking the way most stars feel about the two L.A. based teams.