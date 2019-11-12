The Clippers and Raptors met on Monday night in Staples Center as the short-handed Raptors looked to sweep both L.A. teams in their own building in back-to-back games, while also getting a chance to face off with their old friend Kawhi Leonard.

Monday also happened to be Veterans’ Day, and like many other teams around the league, the Clippers took time to honor those who have served. During the third quarter the Clippers honored a 104-year-old veteran who stormed the beach at Normandy with a framed jersey and an ovation from the crowd.

It was a nice moment but interrupted by the presence of Chuck the Condor, the Clippers mascot. Now, it is always darkly funny when mascots are asked to be involved with serious things – the mascots observing moments of silence Twitter account is spectacular — but Chuck took it a step further by giving the 104-year-old veteran a wet willy.

What in the world is the Clippers mascot doing here???? (r @jth224b) pic.twitter.com/cnghH2Ph7W — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 12, 2019

Look, I’m not even going to put this on Chuck, because game ops can’t put the mascot in this situation. The mascot’s entire existence is to be goofy and weird, so having him wander out there with a 104-year-old veteran to honor him for his service as one of the few remaining World War II veterans is not where he should be, because this is the natural impulse of a mascot. In any situation they’re going to try and be funny, and this just isn’t the time or place. It’s absurdly funny, in a very dark and cringy way, which I don’t think was the plan. Read the room next time, Chuck.