The Dallas Mavericks entered their first round clash against the Los Angeles Clippers in an underdog position. While the Mavericks likely didn’t view themselves through that prism, the Clippers seemingly tanked their way into the 4-5 matchup and, in short, Los Angeles seemed to be in a relatively strong position. However, Dallas had other ideas, taking a 2-0 series lead behind the stellar play of Luka Doncic and an offense that has consistently outclassed the Clippers’ defensive resistance.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and star Paul George were both quick to assert that the team isn’t overly concerned with a 2-0 deficit. With that said, Game 3 is now a complete and utter must-win for Los Angeles, and that isn’t an ideal place to be on the road against a hot opponent. On the more favorable side, the Clippers have scored more than 1.2 points per possession in the first two games, scoring at a level that should be more than enough to sustain overall success. Los Angeles has been wholly unable to generate stops, though, and that provides optimism for Dallas.

Doncic has been the best player in the series, averaging 35.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game and exploiting inconsistencies in the Clippers’ defense. It remains to be seen as to how Los Angeles may adjust, but Dallas is scoring nearly 1.3 points per possession through two games, and the Clippers have been left befuddled in their communication on multiple occasions.

From a betting standpoint, Game 2 went Over the total of 216 points and Dallas covered the closing point spread of 7 points as an underdog.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, May 28; 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Mavericks (-250), Clippers (+200)

Spread: Clippers -2 (-109), Mavericks +2 (-113)

Total: Over 219.5 (-112), Under 219.5 (-109)

Money Line: Clippers (-125), Mavericks (+105)