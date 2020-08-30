Three Takeaways From The Clippers Closing Out The Mavs In Game 6

After evening the series at 2-2 in a thrilling overtime win in Game 4, the Dallas Mavericks simply haven’t had enough for the Clippers in the previous two games and saw their postseason run end in a 111-97 L.A. win on Sunday afternoon.

The Clippers defense found its rhythm late in this series, showing the dominance they’re capable of on that end, and seeing Paul George come to life on the offensive end proved to be too much for the Mavericks. In Game 6, it was Kawhi Leonard who once again led the way with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, with George chipping in 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists as the two stars seem to be finding their comfort level together at the right time.

Dallas struggled mightily shooting the ball from deep in Game 6, hitting just 29.7 percent from downtown, and for a team dependent on playing at a historic level on offense to win games, that just made things untenable in what became a closeout game for the Clippers. Luka Doncic did his best, with 38 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome a rough shooting night and Kawhi Leonard’s constant onslaught.

L.A. now moves on to the second round, awaiting either Denver or Utah, with the Jazz potentially being able to close things out later Sunday night and set up a Tuesday meeting with the Clippers. Dallas enters an offseason with plenty of optimism thanks to the presence of Doncic, but also areas to improve if they are to jump into contender status in the West.

Here are our three takeaways from Game 6 and this first round series as a whole.

Kawhi Leonard is still the Big Boss of the playoffs

There’s a reason the Clippers entered the Bubble as one of the three co-favorites to win the title, but they’re still trying to round into form as a complete team. Paul George emerging from his funk and opening up about the “dark place” he was in is, obviously, critical to their chances, and his play has been encouraging in the last two games. However, the north star for the Clippers is Kawhi Leonard who remains an absolute monster, capable of putting the team on his back for stretches on offense and locking down the opponent’s best player when needed on the other end.

He proved last year what his presence means for a team’s championship aspirations and even as the Clippers bench looks to find some semblance of the rhythm they had in the regular season, Leonard managed to all-but will this L.A. team to a series win. There isn’t a better tough shot maker in the NBA than Leonard, who regularly rises up over hard contests to calmly flick that flat jumper straight into the net or absorbs contact in the lane to push a floater over outstretched arms of opposing centers for demoralizing baskets.

Leonard became the first player in 20 years to have 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a playoff game on Sunday, finishing with 33/13/7/5 to turn out the lights on Dallas. Paul George chipped in 15 points, Ivica Zubac matched that with 15 of his own, but this was just a masterpiece from Leonard, who watched the Mavs chip away at a big Clippers lead to cut it to six, before putting his foot down and ending it down the stretch in the fourth — with help from some clutch Reggie Jackson threes.

FIVE straight games with 30+ PTS for Kawhi Leonard!@LAClippers 102@dallasmavs 89 6 minutes left in Game 6 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZR0WXjjSg3 — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2020

As the Clippers go forward they’ll need their bench unit — chiefly Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell — to regain their rhythm, as well as getting Patrick Beverley back on the court. But what puts them in that class with the Bucks and Lakers is Kawhi, one of the few stars in this league capable of legitimately willing a team to a win in a playoff game against an opponent that is otherwise playing better. Just look at his production in this series.

Kawhi Leonard vs. Dallas in the first round: Gm 1: 29 points, 12 rebs, 11-21 FGs

Gm 2: 35 points, 10 rebs, 10-21 FGs

Gm 3: 36 points, 9 rebs, 8 ast, 13-24 FGs

Gm 4: 32 points, 9 rebs, 10-22 FGs

Gm 5: 32 points, 7 rebs, 12-19 FGs

Gm 6: 33 points, 14 rebs, 7 ast, 14-23 FGs — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 30, 2020

Luka Doncic will be a playoff fixture for a long time, but Dallas has roster work to do

If there were any doubt Doncic was a bonafide superstar, he put that to rest in this series. His stepback game-winner in Game 4 will be legendary and live on his highlight reel forever. He put up astronomical numbers despite the absence of Kristaps Porzingis for the final four games of the series and an ankle sprain that knocked him out of Game 3. In Game 6, Doncic finished with 38 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, at times dragging the Mavs back into the game despite otherwise putrid shooting from deep.

Luka 3-point play and Dallas is back within 11! #NBAPlayoffs 31 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST for Doncic as we go to the 4th on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/x3dj6lqdms — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2020

Watching @luka7doncic play basketball is very fun 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oHVol6ns2Z — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 30, 2020

Doncic is going to be in the mix for MVPs for years to come, that much is clear, and we know he’s not going to fold under the lights of the postseason, even against the most robust of opponents. However, what remains to be seen is if Dallas can build a team around him that can compete for championships. Kristaps Porzingis’ health is, first and foremost, the crucial piece to the puzzle, because his presence as the other max player next to Doncic makes him necessary for them to have a chance. Beyond that major question mark, Dallas has to figure out the defensive end of the floor. Maxi Kleber did yeoman’s work in this series, but aside from him there was rarely another plus defender on the floor. Their imbalance between offense and defense proved to get ugly in Game 6 when their shooters failed to knock down shots and simply couldn’t get stops on defense when they needed them, as Kawhi just mowed them down and it took one good pass to create an open three.