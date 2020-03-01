L.A. Played A Tribute Video To Clipper Legend Mike Scott

The L.A. Clippers welcomed the Philadelphia 76ers to Staples Center on Sunday afternoon for a marquee matchup between contenders in the East and West — although a little of the shine of the matchup was taken away by the absence of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

With the two All-Stars out, the Sixers got huge production early from Tobias Harris and Shake Milton, who combined for 24 first quarter points as they took a 39-34 lead after the first period. It was the first game back in L.A. for Harris, who was traded to the Sixers last year at the deadline, and he seemed very comfortable back in his old digs.

As is now customary in the NBA, Harris, who averaged just north of 20 points and seven rebounds per game in 87 games in L.A., received a video tribute during the first quarter from the Clippers, offering their appreciation for his tenure and production with the franchise.

Now, while a short stay in L.A., it was a highly productive one and as such it is not surprising to see Harris get such a tribute. However, Mike Scott, who was also traded to Philly in that same trade, also received a video tribute despite having played all of 52 games in L.A., averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 boards in 14.4 minutes per game.

Maybe it was the idea that it would’ve been awkward to do one and not the other, but Scott getting a tribute video after the rather pedestrian stint he had in L.A. is pretty funny. Scott is often a fan favorite and a well-liked figure in locker rooms dating back to his Hawks days, but giving him a 24-second long video of him making a few threes sets the bar pretty low for returning player video tributes.