Clippers Players All Got PS5s Before Their Season Opener Against The Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to bounce back after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. While the team looked really, really good at times, L.A. blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, leading to a head coaching change and some tinkering with the team’s roster heading into this year.

The good news for the Clippers is that they should be a really, really good team. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are still around, Tyronn Lue is a championship-winning coach, and there is enough talent on the roster that they should make a legitimate run for a championship. And if that doesn’t happen, at least they were able to get a PlayStation 5 before most of us did.

According to a picture of Nic Batum’s locker, Clippers players got hooked up with Sony’s next generation console and a new pair of headphones prior to the start of the season.

Now, the best guess is that Paul George — who has collaborated with Sony in the past and had a special PlayStation colorway on the PG 2.5s — decided to hook everyone up. All eyes now turn to former Microsoft executive and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on whether he’s going to try and one-up this by giving the players personalized Xbox Series Xes.

