The Los Angeles Clippers will try to bounce back after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. While the team looked really, really good at times, L.A. blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, leading to a head coaching change and some tinkering with the team’s roster heading into this year.

The good news for the Clippers is that they should be a really, really good team. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are still around, Tyronn Lue is a championship-winning coach, and there is enough talent on the roster that they should make a legitimate run for a championship. And if that doesn’t happen, at least they were able to get a PlayStation 5 before most of us did.

According to a picture of Nic Batum’s locker, Clippers players got hooked up with Sony’s next generation console and a new pair of headphones prior to the start of the season.

Looks like all the LA Clippers players got PlayStation 5’s and headphones ahead of tonight’s season opener vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/mcelRrFFDm — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 23, 2020

Now, the best guess is that Paul George — who has collaborated with Sony in the past and had a special PlayStation colorway on the PG 2.5s — decided to hook everyone up. All eyes now turn to former Microsoft executive and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on whether he’s going to try and one-up this by giving the players personalized Xbox Series Xes.