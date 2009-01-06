Clippers Trade For Cheikh Samb

The Clippers had a busy day. After waiving Fred Jones and Paul Davis, they acquired Cheikh Samb and cash considerations from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a future conditional second round pick.
While Samb didn’t play much for the Nuggets after he arrived in the Chauncey Billups–Allen Iverson trade, he averaged 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 10 games with the Colorado 14ers in the D-League.
With a crowded frontcourt in Denver, the Clippers clearly see a use for the 7-foot-1, 245 pound center who just needs some playing time to produce. And for a team decimated by injuries, the Clippers surely have time. The fact that the Clippers traded for Samb (another center) also puts some weight behind the Marcus Camby to the Knicks rumors floating around earlier today.
Was this a good trade for the Clippers?
Source: Seattle Post-Intelligencer
Damn, why waive Fred Jones? I know he got injured, but he was starting to get back into shape… even cracked the starting line-up. Hope somebody picks him up soon, he’s better than the majority of bench scoring guards currently in the L.
man…why do this LA..this ruuins my rotation in NBA 2k9 now…i have 2 reset every single little thing i did again!…
Hey, is there anyone who has a bit of knowledge about Samb (i.e. Pistons/D League fans)who could see him as a young Camby? 7 footer, athletic, has a good jump shot, and a nose for blocking shots and rebounding. Maybe this could be good for LA…
damn… just when cheik samb had the chance to replace melo in the starting line-up… he’s the future, he’s the truth…
oh… my… too much weed… LMAO!!!
and on that note, nugz should sign fred jones to fill the void with melo’s injury… fred & dahntay should make denver’s lay-up lines much, much more interesting…
how about james white, btw…
Cheikh Samb sux….
I got it I got it-his nickname can be check-sum error.Meaning he che(i)c(h)ks to see if his team(s) (data) is intact.(zing)
Wasn’t this the same guy that got his manhood stolen from Mo Evans?
I’m starting to think that Sterling likes to give money to nugs
@kdog
Pistons fan. Samb is not smooth and athletic like Camby. Not even close. But, he will block shots at a very high clip. And, strangely, his offensive specialty is mid-rangers to deep-mid-rangers. He is a gunner at heart.
He hasn’t played basketball that many years overall, so he still deserves the “potential” label. He is 24 or 25.
And, if you didn’t figure it out, he is pretty weak and it shows when he plays.
@ Gunner
Yes, this is the same guy who Mo Evans did the two-handed reverse on and then walked away without even a glance at him.
Is this move Dunleavy signaling the NBA that he is conceding the rest of the season for a better pick in the 2009 NBA draft?
Fred Jones came to the team, brought a tremendous brand of excitement and consistency at the 2; proved to be their best outside defender while connecting with the fans at the games by staying and signing autographs…