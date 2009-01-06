Clippers Trade For Cheikh Samb

The Clippers had a busy day. After waiving Fred Jones and Paul Davis, they acquired Cheikh Samb and cash considerations from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a future conditional second round pick.

While Samb didn’t play much for the Nuggets after he arrived in the Chauncey Billups–Allen Iverson trade, he averaged 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 10 games with the Colorado 14ers in the D-League.

With a crowded frontcourt in Denver, the Clippers clearly see a use for the 7-foot-1, 245 pound center who just needs some playing time to produce. And for a team decimated by injuries, the Clippers surely have time. The fact that the Clippers traded for Samb (another center) also puts some weight behind the Marcus Camby to the Knicks rumors floating around earlier today.

Was this a good trade for the Clippers?

Source: Seattle Post-Intelligencer