Clippers unveil new uniforms

It’s always interesting to see which players an NBA franchise chooses to model its new uniforms for the first time. Typically it’s a face-of-the-franchise type, or a younger guy with some personality — and ideally you have both of those elements wrapped in one. Blake Griffin was a no-brainer as the Clippers unveiled their new look this week, but the second spot went to DeAndre Jordan. Does this mean Jordan is considered a vital piece to the Clips’ future? Or does he just have the most Twitter followers of anybody on the team?
eddie jordan’s smile is golden.
red jerseys looked better
Gimme the old ones. These suck.
Well, these are the Clippers, so… DeAndre Jordan is the next best player available… DeBaron Davis is in China, DeEric Gordon is with Team USA and DeChris Kaman is just too ugly…
jersey change is OK.. they needed a whole overhaul – name change, logo change, color change… they are still the clippers – even cursive writing looks similar told jerseys… WEAK
i think they should’ve went with Purple and Gold and went with the name Clakers to stimulate their ticket sales.
it *should* confuse some high profile hollywood stars to attend their games.
i say they give the red white and blue back to the sixers. This is a horrible franchise…they should just wear lakers practice jerseys.
i love the orange
i want one
As long as the Clippers don’t change their owners they still gonna be shit
Dime blog post titles you will never see: “Celtics unveil new uniforms”
People actually like these??
fucking weak how do you choose orange as your away colors? They’re still going to suck balls especially with that harsh schedule they got handed. clippers are forever losers
both these jerseys suck.
Don Sterling had to do this because the Clips, with all tht cap space, didnt have any new real signees to unveil.
btw…
Clips should have put the ‘light-skinned’ player in the road dark jerseys and the ‘dark-skinned’ player in the home light jerseys.
it would have had a greater affect.
the white ones lokk like a knicks jersey
If this team stays healthy, they’ll be better than people think.
They look the same as before to me
They look like a college team…I would also like to apologize to the NCAA for that comment. SMH
i really dont like that jerseys, their previous ones was much better, well only thing i liked about Clips was at least their jerseys, now they suck totally!
I’m a Clippers fan…and those unis suck.
I liked the old ones better, but really it’s BEEN time to change that font. *paging Dan Gilbert*
“they should just wear lakers practice jerseys.”
hahahahhaaaaaaa!
forget the jersey move them out of los angeles. they should move back to san diego or move them to seattle!!! period!!