Clippers unveil new uniforms

It’s always interesting to see which players an NBA franchise chooses to model its new uniforms for the first time. Typically it’s a face-of-the-franchise type, or a younger guy with some personality — and ideally you have both of those elements wrapped in one. Blake Griffin was a no-brainer as the Clippers unveiled their new look this week, but the second spot went to DeAndre Jordan. Does this mean Jordan is considered a vital piece to the Clips’ future? Or does he just have the most Twitter followers of anybody on the team?