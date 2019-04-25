Getty Image

The Clippers simply refused to roll over and die in Game 5 on Wednesday in Oakland. What was supposed to be a close-out game on the Warriors’ home floor has now turned into a lost opportunity and an extended series that will shift back to Los Angeles on Friday for Game 6.

After watching the Rockets finish off the Jazz and earn a few days of rest and relaxation, Golden State was looking to do the same before their much-anticipated rematch. But it was Lou Williams who once again who led his team to an improbable victory in one of the most hostile road environments in the NBA.

He finished with 33 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds on the night, and he did so with all the pressure squarely on his shoulders as the Warriors threatened to steal this one away from them late in the fourth quarter as they staged a furious rally, only to be fended off by Williams’ hot shooting.