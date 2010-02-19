Closer Look: Kentucky’s New Basketball Jersey

Earlier this week before the Kentucky/Mississippi State game, we showed you a short clip put together by the Nike design team that produced Kentucky’s new Nike HyperElite basketball uniforms this season. Explaining every nuance and bit of inspiration that went into the creation of the Wildcats’ new look, we thought we’d come back today with a picture of the back of the jersey, just to show you how detailed it is.

Here are some of the design inspirations:

– Checkered “pattern of excellence” inspiration from racing silks worn by Secretariat; contains Wildcats national championship years.

– Roses symbolize Kentucky Derby

– Illustration represents Lexington campus’s historical Memorial Hall.

– The wildcat school mascot is a design focal point

What do you think?

