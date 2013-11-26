A Closer Look: Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Anatomix Spawn Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
11.26.13

Today, Under Armour gave us a closer look at the shoe Stephen Curry is wearing in away games this year: a Taxi/Royal/White colorway of the Anatomix Spawn. There’s no word yet whether these will ever release, according to UA earlier this year when they showed off Curry’s exclusive home colorway. In the meantime, expect to see some difference color releases this spring of the Anatomix Spawn, as well as a new personal logo for Curry.

Check out the images below for a closer look. You can also watch the video for a look into the design innovation and performance benefits of the shoe.

What do you think?

#Style – Kicks and Gear#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS STEPHEN CURRY Style - Kicks and Gear UNDER ARMOUR Under Armour Anatomix Spawn

