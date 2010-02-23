Closer Look: UConn’s New Basketball Jersey

Last week, we showed you Kentucky’s new Nike HyperElite basketball uniform for this season. Today, we thought we’d come back with a picture of UConn’s new jersey, showing off the details of their new threads.
Here are some of the design inspirations:
– Three oak leaves and two acorns: representing potential and the desire to grow toward perfection
– National Championship Titles in 1999 and 2004
– Ceiling of UConn’s iconic Business Building
– Jonathan, UConn’s Husky mascot in honor of Jonathan Trumbull (the Governor of Connecticut from 1769-1784)
– University’s 1881 establishment year
What do you think?
Since when is Ed Hardy allowed to design basketball jerseys..
Those aren’t ACORNS !!!!!!!
Second best uniforms in college ball, after Marquette’s powder blues.
That Huskie is THROWED!!
I Like.