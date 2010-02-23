Closer Look: UConn’s New Basketball Jersey

Last week, we showed you Kentucky’s new Nike HyperElite basketball uniform for this season. Today, we thought we’d come back with a picture of UConn’s new jersey, showing off the details of their new threads.

Here are some of the design inspirations:

– Three oak leaves and two acorns: representing potential and the desire to grow toward perfection

– National Championship Titles in 1999 and 2004

– Ceiling of UConn’s iconic Business Building

– Jonathan, UConn’s Husky mascot in honor of Jonathan Trumbull (the Governor of Connecticut from 1769-1784)

– University’s 1881 establishment year

