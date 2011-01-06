Closer Look: Washington’s Nike Hyper Elite Uniform

Tonight, the Washington Huskies (10-3) go for their 10th consecutive conference victory against the visiting Oregon Ducks (7-7) in what should be a great Pac-10 battle. With that said, I thought y’all might be interested in checking out detailed photos of Washington’s new Nike Hyper Elite uniform for this season. While this is the road variation of the jersey, it’s amazing nonetheless.

Pictured on the back of the jersey is Suzzallo Library, the central library at UW, and perhaps the school’s most recognizable building. The location and its importance to the Seattle campus, the materials used to create it and the books housed within all help tell the story here.

What do you think?

