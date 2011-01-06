Closer Look: Washington’s Nike Hyper Elite Uniform

Tonight, the Washington Huskies (10-3) go for their 10th consecutive conference victory against the visiting Oregon Ducks (7-7) in what should be a great Pac-10 battle. With that said, I thought y’all might be interested in checking out detailed photos of Washington’s new Nike Hyper Elite uniform for this season. While this is the road variation of the jersey, it’s amazing nonetheless.
Pictured on the back of the jersey is Suzzallo Library, the central library at UW, and perhaps the school’s most recognizable building. The location and its importance to the Seattle campus, the materials used to create it and the books housed within all help tell the story here.
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I’m down with this! I’m in Suzallo right this minute! Man I love this place!
Those Zeroes down in Eugene could learn a thing or two from us. If you want to get innovative with your athletics, be subtle. Have ONE alternate jersey that highlights your academics. Have a nice and PRACTICAL court!
I hope it’s a PAC-10 Battle! I need to see me an actual game here at Hec-Ed so here is hoping the Quacks can pull it together and make us sweat. My boys have been blowing fools out the water on our home court this year!
Also, these jerseys look WAY better in white. The ones we sported at the Maui Invitational were sick.
ironic, as i’m guessing none of the Huskies’ players have ever been inside that library before
Well Darnell Gant and Aziz N’diaye were actually over on the other side of the graduate reading room earlier today when I first got here.
Now that’s irony for you Mr. Period.