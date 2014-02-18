Coach Kevin McHale Breaks Up Rockets Dance Party

Heading into the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets were the hottest team in the league. While remaining within the top five teams in the West, Houston’s longest win streak before this current stretch was just five straight. So the new-look Rockets were bound to take off. They’re currently in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, which they’re hoping to continue on the West Coast tomorrow night at Staples Center. Except coach Kevin McHale put the kibosh on a recent impromptu locker-room dance party, as Chandler Parsons shows us on Instagram…

Oh come on, Kev, let the guys dance a little. They’ve earned it with their recent play. Parsons captioned the IG video: “Let’s keep this streak going. On to the west coast! #RedNation”

And while Dwight Howard made a vow to become an All-Star starter again, judging by this footage, he’s still enjoying his time in Houston.

Will the Rockets continue their winning streak when they head out to the West coast this week?

