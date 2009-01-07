Coach of the Year Watch

In the past, I’ve been highly critical of Mike Brown‘s inability to figure out how to best take advantage of LeBron‘s freakish skill set. But with the Cavs sitting in first place in the East, I’d be remiss to say that he’s not one of the names to consider at this stage in the Coach of the Year running.

Frankly, there’s no real front-runner for the award at this stage. So as long as you haven’t been fired yet, there’s a shot that you too could win Coach of the Year. Here are some other names who deserve consideration:



* Mike Woodson – Following the supposed tiff with Josh Smith in the off-season, everything has been peachy keen in Atlanta thus far. The Hawks are sitting fourth in the East and are on pace to smash the regular season record that they put up last year (37-45). And they’ve done that without J-Smoove for a serious chunk of time. Some might argue that Woodson hasn’t actually done much, but he’ll get some credit for Joe Johnson blossoming into a full-blown star under his watch.

* Jerry Sloan – For the same reason that Kobe won MVP last year, Sloan should be in the running now. It’s ridiculous to say, but he’s never won the award before. And in a year where no single candidate really stands out, might the voters give it to Jerry on the heels of his career? He’s done some great things this year despite injuries to his two best players. Plus, he’s turned Paul Millsap into a fantasy superstar, helped to turn things around for Andrei Kirilenko, and is developing both Ronnie Brewer and C.J. Miles.

* Phil Jackson – Whenever you’re at the helm of the team with the best record in the League, you’re in the running.

* George Karl – If Karl somehow pulls this off and wins this award, he should get in the car and drive directly to Nuggets’ GM Mark Warkentien‘s house, and hand the hardwood over.

* Stan Van Gundy – He and George Karl would easily finish in the bottom five if this were a fashion contest. If he wants to keep wearing a mock turtleneck, he needs to take a page out of Bob Huggins‘ book. Van Gundy’s folded arms look while he screams, “Dwaaaiiiiiiiiight!!!” could give a kid nightmares.

But he does have real credentials. I feel like a lot of people thought that Orlando wouldn’t really contend for a title until Dwight Howard developed a more substantial offensive repertoire. However, Van Gundy’s put together an attack that maximizes Dwight’s strong points, and minimizes his weak ones. He’s also been behind Jameer Nelson‘s considerable improvement.

Who do you think is deserving of Coach of the Year consideration?