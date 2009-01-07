Coach of the Year Watch

In the past, I’ve been highly critical of Mike Brown‘s inability to figure out how to best take advantage of LeBron‘s freakish skill set. But with the Cavs sitting in first place in the East, I’d be remiss to say that he’s not one of the names to consider at this stage in the Coach of the Year running.
Frankly, there’s no real front-runner for the award at this stage. So as long as you haven’t been fired yet, there’s a shot that you too could win Coach of the Year. Here are some other names who deserve consideration:
* Mike Woodson – Following the supposed tiff with Josh Smith in the off-season, everything has been peachy keen in Atlanta thus far. The Hawks are sitting fourth in the East and are on pace to smash the regular season record that they put up last year (37-45). And they’ve done that without J-Smoove for a serious chunk of time. Some might argue that Woodson hasn’t actually done much, but he’ll get some credit for Joe Johnson blossoming into a full-blown star under his watch.
* Jerry Sloan – For the same reason that Kobe won MVP last year, Sloan should be in the running now. It’s ridiculous to say, but he’s never won the award before. And in a year where no single candidate really stands out, might the voters give it to Jerry on the heels of his career? He’s done some great things this year despite injuries to his two best players. Plus, he’s turned Paul Millsap into a fantasy superstar, helped to turn things around for Andrei Kirilenko, and is developing both Ronnie Brewer and C.J. Miles.
* Phil Jackson – Whenever you’re at the helm of the team with the best record in the League, you’re in the running.
* George Karl – If Karl somehow pulls this off and wins this award, he should get in the car and drive directly to Nuggets’ GM Mark Warkentien‘s house, and hand the hardwood over.
* Stan Van Gundy – He and George Karl would easily finish in the bottom five if this were a fashion contest. If he wants to keep wearing a mock turtleneck, he needs to take a page out of Bob Huggins‘ book. Van Gundy’s folded arms look while he screams, “Dwaaaiiiiiiiiight!!!” could give a kid nightmares.
But he does have real credentials. I feel like a lot of people thought that Orlando wouldn’t really contend for a title until Dwight Howard developed a more substantial offensive repertoire. However, Van Gundy’s put together an attack that maximizes Dwight’s strong points, and minimizes his weak ones. He’s also been behind Jameer Nelson‘s considerable improvement.
Who do you think is deserving of Coach of the Year consideration?
I defiantly think that I deserve the award, even though I ain’t in the NBA.
no shot for Nate McMillan?
Good call on Mike Brown. McMillian and Popovich should be on that list, too.
Sloan.
Fuck Mike Brown being in the running. The guy is in the bottom 10 for coaches in the NBA. His only good point is he doesn’t piss of Lebron. His Fresh Prince “Pass it to Lebron” playbook is just juvenile.
Sloan does deserve one, just give it to him. Stan Van Gundy aka Ron Jeremy shouldn’t get any awards outside of the AVN Adult Movie Awards.
Woodson and Brown are the same dude, so technically that isn’t fair to coach two teams
having said that….
I’ll give Brown props for just getting out the damn way and letting the guys play ball
Playbook still consist of iso Lebron or iso Mo
control
Van Gundy is damn good coach bruh,
I think Mike Brown is guarentee gonna be coach of the year especially how Lebron is playing. I really think Nate Mcmillin acually might have a chance but so far its all Mike Brown
Pop should definitely get some consideration. Jerry Sloan, not this year. His squad has underachieved thanks to injuries, and they aren’t really feared like they have been in years past.
Other disappointing coaches: Adelman (Rockets), Scott (Hornets), and Triano (Raptors), although he’s got some leeway since he took over from Mitchell.
co-sign on what control and dapro said. Let us just give congrats to Brown and Woodson for not gettig fired and leave it at that.
Standing to the side and saying you all do whatever might be common sense (with LeBron) or even smart so to speak, but it’s most def. not coaching (not for a full 82 lol).
So congrats yes but award no. Just give it to Sloany. Dude is going to make the playoffs as usual and fall short with that tired pick and roll system. So with him and Utah being a bridesmaid, even the maid-of-honor at least give them that. Cause until dude tweaks the system or changes it they won’t see a ring.
McMillian gets it in my book. He has done an excellent job of “coaching”.
l. frank in nj has done great implementing that offense to exploit devin harris. who thought these nets would be better than last years team. he belongs in the discussion.
If Utah gets into to the playoffs, then its gotta be Sloan. Not having your 2 best players healthy for chunks of the season & just plugging guys in & still winning. Its bout time he gets his due w/ an award.
i say van gundy…dude got no recognition for his miami team and now has turned orlando and jameer nelson into some legitimate contenders. But honestly who wants the coach of the year award. seeing how fickle our society is…”what have you done for me lately?” correct me if im wrong but 2 coaches who were fired this year…were they or were they not ex coach of the year winners?
I hate to say it but Mike Woodson will be on the top of the list if the hawks get homecourt in round 1.
Got’s to go to Sloan.
The ol’ cat has been trying to win with a bunch of bench players and has a winning record.
If people like Sam Mitchell have won the award then Sloan needs at least one.
The thing is with this award is it doesn’t award consistency it has almost turned into the most improved team award. Sometimes that is the coach and sometimes it is the players they picked up throughout the season.
Give it to Sloan.
at Sanpitch: good point, they definitely vote more on the most improved team.
I think Sloan should get it as well.
It should be Van Gundy for doing better with what is pretty much the same team he had last year.
Next up I’d put Pop, Phil Jackson, and Jerry Sloan there but there’s no way they get considered because they are vet coaches…out of the 3 though, Sloan deserves it just for not getting one in the 75 years that he’s been there.
What has Brown done except let Bron crab dribble more often? You can pin the success of the Cavs on Mo Williams’ arrival just as much, if not more so than on Mike Brown.
There should be a “I cant believe this nigga still got a job” Award handed to coaches as well.
Woodson and Brown of course.
There’s Dunleavy in LA, Nellie in GS, and some more I’ll put up once the high wares off- I mean when i think of them
sloan doesn’t have a shot unless the jazz turn it around and win the division (for like the 4th time in a row, or something like that). well, i guess he technically has a shot in that he’s never won one before, and people may just give him the lifetime achievement award (like sidney poiter got a while ago, despite not being in any good movies since the early 80’s).
the “best” thing about the whole ‘sloan/COY’ deal is that sloan’s top assistant (phil johnson) actually won a COY as the head coach of the kings back in the day — but sloan does not. you can bet that sloan doesn’t care one way or the other about it.
give it to a black coach instead. if ATL gets top 4, woody should get some votes.
The answer is any coach whose ass is not fired by the time they decide on the award
Mike Browns grill looks like it was designed in the NBA Live create-a-coach editor…
give it to sloan already damn it.
Lawrence Frank. Nuff Said.
As much as Mike Brown has struggled to grasp the concept of running an efficient offense, there’s no denying the way he’s transformed the Cavs into the best defensive team in the league. Besides Ben and maybe Bron (this year), no one on that team is known as a defensive stopper. His ability to have the team buy in to playing team defense is definitely something that should be noted.
macmillan should at least be on the list. talk about a turnaround from two years ago, not to mention that the blazers have a decent shot at home court come playoffs.