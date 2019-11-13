Coby White Set A Bulls Rookie Record With Seven Threes In A Quarter

After three quarters on Tuesday evening, the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks were tied at 85-85 and the game felt very much up for grabs. 12 minutes later, the Bulls breezed to a lopsided, 120-102 victory and, while he wasn’t alone, rookie point guard Coby White was the biggest story in the closing period. White exploded for 23 points in less than 11 minutes of on-court action in the fourth quarter and, when he was done, a bit of history was made.

"COBY… COBY… COBY!"@CobyWhite (27 PTS) walks off to a standing ovation in Chicago after setting a @chicagobulls record for most threes made in a quarter with 7! #NBARooks 🎟️ Powered by Ticketmaster ➡️ https://t.co/FZAFEdI0LN pic.twitter.com/udlptffKF9 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2019

White converted eight of his nine shots from the field in the fourth quarter and the headliner was the fact that the 2019 lottery pick buried seven (!) three-pointers. Considering White had only four points (and hadn’t converted a single field goal) through the first three quarters, it is safe to say that his barrage wasn’t foreseen and he was directly responsible for much of the margin of victory.

In the grand scheme, beating the Knicks at home shouldn’t be a landmark event for any NBA team, and the Bulls were “supposed” to win on Tuesday night. Still, no one could have predicted the way it transpired and White earned every bit of the reaction he received in the United Center after a quarter to remember.