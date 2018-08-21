Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’ Returns For Season 2 With A Revealing Lamar Odom Interview

08.21.18 1 hour ago

YouTube/LaughOutLoud

Kevin Hart is getting used to sitting in ice water just in time for Cold as Balls to drop its second season. The first episode of the YouTube interview show’s second season hit the internet on Tuesday, and Hart has a whole new lineup of sports figures to grill in the cold after the success of the show’s first few episodes.

Cold as Balls features Hart welcoming a guest onto a set designed to look like a locker room. The pair then get into ice tubs before an interview commences, with Hart riffing on answers from participants like LaVar Ball and Blake Griffin. It’s led to some viral moments and plenty of quotes that spread around the sports world.

The show’s debut episode, featuring a shirtless LaVar talking about his sons, was viewed by more than 10 million people. The six-episode run of the show had more than 80 million views on YouTube, enough to make Laugh Out Loud Network order a second season.

“I’m looking forward to jumping back in the ice bath,” Hart said in a release. “It was amazing to see the overwhelming response and massive viewership from the first season.”

