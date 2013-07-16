Cole Johanson’s Sick Doernbecher Air Jordan 3 Retro Returns This Weekend

This Saturday, Cole Johanson’s sick Doernbecher Air Jordan 3 Retro from Jordan Brand is returning in limited qualities at Nike.com and in U.S. Nike retail locations. Originally released in 2010, these kicks came about through the Doernbecher Freestyle program (all proceeds go to the young patients of Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation).

The sneaker sports a tonal red upper that features “COLE” subtly spelled out within a diamond grid pattern. Johanson’s two favorite foods — spaghetti and chocolate — are found as images behind the pull-tab. And the two words inscribed on the insole (strength and courage) were what inspired Johanson to beat lymphoma. He’s now getting ready to start his freshman season of basketball.

“Those are the two things you need the most,” he said to Jordan in a release. “Especially courage. I mean, everyone has it, the trick is just not letting it go when hard things happen.”

What do you think?

