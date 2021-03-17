Getty Image
College Athletes Are Using #NotNCAAProperty To Speak Out Ahead Of The NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thursday evening when the First Four games tip off, followed by the usual March Madness craziness we have come to expect during this time of year over the next four days. Before things tip off, though, a number of college athletes, many of whom will participate in the upcoming bubble-type environment in Indiana, decided to speak out about the way the NCAA operates.

At the forefront of the discourse was standout Rutgers guard Geo Baker, who got this ball rolling on Tuesday in an interaction with Jon Rothstein of CBS and in a follow-up tweet. One day later and he created a hashtag, #NotNCAAProperty, to excoriate the organization for how it keeps a vice grip on players being able to profit off of their likeness.

Baker ended up boosting messages from a number of other college basketball players, while plenty of current and former collegiate athletes hopped on board with this message.

A pair of ESPN college basketball personalities, Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas, endorsed the message from these athletes — the former tweeted out a story about the hashtag, while Bilas created a video trying to address one of the misconceptions around compensating athletes.

Earlier this year, a bill introduced by Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Lori Trahan sought to remove any restrictions on name, image, and likeness that the NCAA could put on a college athlete. In a statement to ESPN, Trahan, a former college athlete during her time as a volleyball player at Georgetown, said, “I’m all too familiar with the NCAA’s business model that for decades has utilized the guise of amateurism to justify obscene profitability while student athletes have struggled to get by.”

