Getty Image

The college basketball world was rocked more than a year ago, when it was revealed that the FBI was in the midst of a lengthy probe into the sport. Namely, the FBI was looking into allegations of a pay-for-play scandal that involved sneaker companies, agents, and major college basketball programs.

When it comes to the various legal battles that popped up in the wake of the scandal, the first major shoe dropped on Wednesday afternoon. The trial focusing on James Gatto, Merl Code, and Christian Dawkins came to an end, with all three being found guilty on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Gatto and Code both worked for adidas in different capacities, while Dawkins worked for former NBA agent Andy Miller.

Gatto was found guilty on three charges, while Code and Dawkins were each found guilty of two. They won’t be sentenced until March 5, but per ESPN, the trio might face 2-4 years in federal prison.