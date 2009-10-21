College Basketball’s Best Dunker: Keion Bell

If you remember one name this season in college basketball, it should be Keion Bell. We first introduced you to the Pepperdine sophomore this summer after he won the Slam Dunk Contest at the Kobe Basketball Academy. This past Friday at Pepperdine’s Blue & Orange Madness, Bell won the slam dunk contest for the second year in a row. Last year when he won the event, he jumped over three people, but this year he decided to jump over five.

