College Basketball’s Best Dunker: Keion Bell

If you remember one name this season in college basketball, it should be Keion Bell. We first introduced you to the Pepperdine sophomore this summer after he won the Slam Dunk Contest at the Kobe Basketball Academy. This past Friday at Pepperdine’s Blue & Orange Madness, Bell won the slam dunk contest for the second year in a row. Last year when he won the event, he jumped over three people, but this year he decided to jump over five.
I hate this trend of jumping over people. It’s just lazy since it requires no creativity.
Also, he clearly pushed off the first guy.
Yeah he pushed off that guy pretty hard. Don’t count.
When I see a guy not do a split to clear them, then I’ll be impressed.
used to play leapfrog like that wen i was 7
Impressive, but I would have been much more impressed if he didn’t take of his shirt and jump around like a circus clown afterwards.
Who’s the hot piece of ass that walks into the screen at the end. Nothing like college coed’s huh?
yoooo i want to seee someone do a 1000 degree dunk
WEAK Pushoff. But why is it even more amazing when 5 guys are huddled so close together that it’s like jumping over one person?? That and those gay splits, the dunk contest is dead. No creativity
Throwed… The push-off isn’t as bad as people are making it seem… You’d have to be strong as shit to launch yourself over five people w/ a push-off anyways…
First mistake:
He grabbed the 5 shortest people in the whole arena.
Second mistake:
He packs them so tight together that those 5 guys are now bi-sexual.
Third mistake:
He pushes off on the first so hard he might as well have used a trampoline.
Fourth mistake:
Rips his jersey off and throws it, it goes less than a foot from him and nobody even bother picking it up.
Fifth mistake:
Fag jumps around (as mentioned above) like a circus clown. Like he was actually surprised he didn’t kill someone during this foolish dunk.
Result:
Epic fucking fail. If there is a reason to remember the name “Keion Bell” it is just to remember how much of an epic fail he is.
That has to be the most horrid mascot I have ever seen lol.
Dunk was nice push off or not.
Wow that mascot sucks!
i hate when people say epic fail. its played out like parachute pants.
and no. i cant dunk over 5 people. no matter how much butt to junk is touching. its still more impressive than me jumping over a garbage can on a nine and a half foot.
youd like to see that wouldnt you? haha.
I’m surprised so many of you can dunk over 5 people without pushing off.
AB
The only way I can dunk over 5 people that short is without pushing off. I’d have to bend over quite a bit to reach down there and push off those midgets.
Colton
Epic fail maybe played out, but it’s the set of words that best describe this dunk. If you have a more applicable term for it, by all means lets hear it.
Surprised that this is a fail. People say he grabbed the shortest people in the gym, everyone he jumped over was 6’2 or taller. Also Keion is only 6’2 himself. I dont know, im very impressed with this dunk. The kids 6’2 jumping and finishing over 5 ppl from about 13 feet out!!! i doubt any of you can jump over 1 person! this much like his other dunks are very impressive to me.
Far from a fail! people dont know how difficult it is to jump and finish over people until they try themselves. Good showing.
@AB,
I don’t think anyone here is saying they can do better, but that doesn’t mean no one can criticize. Otherwise, no one here (not me, you, or even doc) can say anything bad about any NBA player.
I’m just saying its less impressive to add another person to a played out dunk than to come up with a new, creative dunk.
Why are most of these people that are commenting haters. Clearly I’m going to need you to upgrade yourself and get off his damn back. If you aint got nothing good to put keep it pushing.
@TJ — I know what you’re saying, but the criticism on this dunk just seems extra.
@puzzled, I could dunk over 1 person so hush it and quit bein captain save a hoe…
@AB, so what, half your staff can’t even really ball and your sittin here calling this kid colleges best dunker so how come we can’t have our opinions on it? also, didnt just last week you guys jizz your pants about the D2 kid dunkin from the foul line with the lob? wasn’t he colleges best dunker? Lastly, wether people here can do it or not, jumping over people in dunk contests is kinda lame after a while. Its really not THAT creative. Like the other college dunk contest that sonny weems won, the only dunk the corpus christi kid could do was jump over people. First dunk, jump over 1 guy, second dunk jump over 2 guys, last dunk jump over 3….If you can jump over 1, you prolly have enough height to jump over 2 people of the same height huddled close together etc..
@Bron42 — I won’t speak for anybody else, but you’re right about me: I’m not that good of a player and yet I do criticize pros for what they do. I’m not saying you have to be able to do something before you critique it, but the people who are calling Bell’s dunk a “fail” or saying it “doesn’t count” and all that, they’re taking it a step further than criticism that sounds more like straight hating or just being overly negative.
Who even said Bell is trying to be creative? Dunking over 3, 4 or 5 people isn’t meant to be creative — it’s simply a show of skill. Somebody like Roger Mason running off 20 straight makes from beyond the arc isn’t “creative” like Kevin Love hitting a bunch of H-O-R-S-E shots; it’s a show of skill. And to me, that can be just as impressive in its own way. A dunk contest doesn’t have to be all about creativity. Look at Harold Miner. If you can blow them away by just showing how high you can jump or how hard you can dunk, sometimes that’s good enough.
Also, keep in mind it’s AP calling Bell college’s best dunker, not all of us. And not all of us jizzed our pants about the NAIA dude who dunked from the free throw line last week or said he was the best dunker in college. Just like the readers, the writers have their own separate opinions.
Shittttttt, I was impressed.
Why won’t you just stop with the hating people? The dude’s a star. Get like him. Where do you guys go to school at?