College Basketball’s Best Ink

Last season as a junior, UC Irvine’s Darren Moore started all 32 games and averaged 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in the season’s final nine contest. But one thing that many people didn’t know is that the sociology major has perhaps the NCAA’s best collection of ink. These pictures from photographer Scott Roeder are a little old, but they give you a glimpse at just how crazy it is:

