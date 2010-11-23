College Basketball’s Best Ink

Last season as a junior, UC Irvine’s Darren Moore started all 32 games and averaged 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in the season’s final nine contest. But one thing that many people didn’t know is that the sociology major has perhaps the NCAA’s best collection of ink. These pictures from photographer Scott Roeder are a little old, but they give you a glimpse at just how crazy it is:
What do you think?
umm fail?
would b great … if he was spiderman
bad. really bad tats. they’re done nicely, but they’re retarded
I hate tattoos, but I’m loving that ink.
agree with everybody else. he is lame. trying to hard to be cool.
motivated by spiderman
dedicated to crazy
sure hope he loves that in 20 years
looks cool to me. not ON me, but do your thing young man
dagwaller says:
My Sentiments exactly
if he loses his abs, then his tats will look even wierder
lol at Venom