College Football Betting Results In Phoenix Suns Snuggie Exchange

11.18.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

I’m not a big fan of college football, so excuse me for not knowing that Stanford destroyed Arizona to the tune of 42-17 in their highly anticipated showdown two weeks ago. But I knew something was up when this photo of a surly Channing Frye surfaced the other day via Josh Childress. Turns out these two Pac-10 alumni made a little wager.

From Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic:

Suns center Channing Frye is wearing Stanford gear during this weeklong road trip as a result of losing a bet to Childress on their colleges’ football game Saturday, when Stanford beat Arizona. It began with Frye wearing a Stanford Snuggie on the flight to Miami on Tuesday, and Childress tweeted a photo of Frye in it. Frye left a Cardinal sweater and two T-shirts that Childress also brought for him on the plane.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever had to do after losing a bet?

