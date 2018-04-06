Getty Image

Alabama’s Collin Sexton is headed for the lottery. A projected top 10 pick in 2018, the Crimson Tide freshman announced on Friday that he would leave Alabama and enter this summer’s Draft.

Sexton, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound guard from Atlanta is expected to be one of the first guards taken in June. He averaged 19.2 points per game as a freshman and was Alabama’s first All-American since Richard Hendrix (2008).

