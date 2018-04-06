Potential Top Ten Pick Collin Sexton Is Leaving Alabama To Declare For The NBA Draft

04.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Alabama’s Collin Sexton is headed for the lottery. A projected top 10 pick in 2018, the Crimson Tide freshman announced on Friday that he would leave Alabama and enter this summer’s Draft.

Sexton, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound guard from Atlanta is expected to be one of the first guards taken in June. He averaged 19.2 points per game as a freshman and was Alabama’s first All-American since Richard Hendrix (2008).

Sexton averaged 19.2 points per game as a freshman last season and became the Crimson Tide’s first All-American since Richard Hendrix in 2008. On Friday, he thanked the University and the team an announced he was ready to move on.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 NBA DraftALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECollin SextonNBA Draft 2018

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 hours ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP