Collin Sexton Is Finally Getting Comfortable In Cleveland

Getty Image / Uproxx

In the locker room after a recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks, one in which he became the first rookie since Tim Duncan to score at least 23 points in seven straight games, Collin Sexton looks relaxed. He’s dressed head to toe in an all-black, team-issued sweatsuit, and is slipping on a pair of burgundy Air Max 1s with rainbow lettering on the front of the tongue. He is a model of comfort, both in his choice of fashion and overall demeanor. He welcomes the waiting media scrum, one of the largest he’s garnered all season, with the sheepish smile of a 20-year-old.

This version of Collin Sexton took a while to emerge. The Cavs selection of the former Alabama point guard at No. 8 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft was met with immediate scrutiny, both because of a style of play that was reminiscent of a bygone era of basketball and because of owner Dan Gilbert’s rumored involvement in his addition to the team. And for much of the first half of the season, those fears were justified.

Before the All-Star break, Sexton averaged 15.1 points per game on just 40 percent shooting from the field. His shot chart looked like something from the early 2000s, filled with a maddening amount of midrange jumpers, sometimes just steps in from the 3-point line, and just 2.7 attempts from beyond the arc per game. His inability to finish at the rim, something that hounded him at Alabama, traveled with him to the NBA. Too often, Sexton used his elite speed to race by his defender off the dribble, only to have little to no plan once he arrived at the hoop. Without Kevin Love in the lineup, the Cavs offensive spacing suffered, as did the team’s record.

Off the court, Sexton was solemn. A quiet kid by nature, this was more than that. He rarely smiled. He gave quick, short answers to questions. Whereas fellow rookie point guard Trae Young was bombing away from 3, earning nicknames like Ice Trae and making appearances on Inside The NBA, and Luka Doncic was nearly voted to the All-Star Game by the fans, no one really knew who Sexton was, exactly, either on or off the court. All we had was a preconceived nickname and a viral video of him staring down an opponent in high school. Much like his game, Sexton was hard to define.