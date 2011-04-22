Colorado’s Alec Burks Is Ready For The Lottery

With prospects still making up their collective minds left and right, it’s been hard to get a handle on just how talented this draft class will be. While some youngsters have decided to head back to school, others are keen on testing the NBA waters now. And while we shined a more unknown spotlight on Northwestern’s John Shurna, the group also added a likely Lottery pick to the mix yesterday. Thursday afternoon in Boulder, Colo., Buffs’ sophomore Alec Burks officially declared for the Draft and says he will sign with an agent.

This season, the 6-6 guard averaged 20.5 points and 6.5 boards a game, after a freshman campaign that saw averages of just over 17 and five. He also helped pace the Buffs’ offense, along with senior guard Cory Higgins, and led Colorado to the brink of an NCAA Tournament invite. CU ended the season on a one-point loss in the NIT semifinals to Alabama.

In short, the kid has been a flat-out beast since stepping foot on campus. Currently, NBADraft.net has Burks going ninth in its 2011 mock draft, while DraftExpress has him going 12th. Burks may not be a household name yet, but the guard from Grandview, MO., is sure to make a big impact in the League. Similar to how Fresno State’s Paul George climbed the ranks and jumped onto the national scene last season as a sophomore, Burks will be coveted by more than a handful of teams come June. Although, it’s not as if he was hiding in plain view while playing in the Big 12, but without much in the way of a national TV schedule, he’s been able to fly more under the radar. Burks is extremely athletic, can slash to the cup with ease and is becoming more and more comfortable shooting the J. While the sophomore will surely be missed in Boulder next season, look for him to add immediate depth at the next level.

Here’s a recap of Burks’ announcement, via The Daily Camera:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.