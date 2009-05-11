Come Here Tonight

05.11.09 9 years ago

With the Mavs and the Hawks facing elimination tonight, you gotta think both squads are preparing to go out guns blazing, doing whatever it takes to stay alive for one more game. Come back to dimemag.com, where the Dime Crew will be talking about the games as they happen with readers. We’ll be live once the first game tips off …

