Come Support The Sharette Dixon Classic On 11/8

#Kyrie Irving
11.06.09 9 years ago

If you are in the New York City area this weekend, make sure to check out the Sharette Dixon Classic on Sunday, November 8 at Bishop Ford HS in Brooklyn. The charity basketball game will honor former St. John’s assistant coach Kimani Young’s late wife Sharette Dixon, a well respected former professor, and will raise money for her children’s education fund. The showcase will feature some of New York’s and New Jersey’s best high school players like Kyrie Irving, JayVaughn Pinkston and Tobias Harris. NYC Legends Kenny Smith and Kenny Anderson along will also be on hand to support. The Girls’ showcase will start at 4 am and the Guys’ showcase will take place at 6 pm.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving
TAGShigh schoolJayVaughn PinkstonKenny Andersonkenny smithKimani YoungKYRIE IRVINGPlaygroundSharette Dixon ClassicTobias Harris

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP