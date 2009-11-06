Come Support The Sharette Dixon Classic On 11/8

If you are in the New York City area this weekend, make sure to check out the Sharette Dixon Classic on Sunday, November 8 at Bishop Ford HS in Brooklyn. The charity basketball game will honor former St. John’s assistant coach Kimani Young’s late wife Sharette Dixon, a well respected former professor, and will raise money for her children’s education fund. The showcase will feature some of New York’s and New Jersey’s best high school players like Kyrie Irving, JayVaughn Pinkston and Tobias Harris. NYC Legends Kenny Smith and Kenny Anderson along will also be on hand to support. The Girls’ showcase will start at 4 am and the Guys’ showcase will take place at 6 pm.