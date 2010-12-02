Come to DimeMag.com for Heat/Cavs coverage tonight

So much has been made about how the Cleveland fans will react to the return of LeBron James tonight, the fact that Heat/Cavs might actually be a competitive game has been totally overlooked.

Anybody who consumes any kind of sports media knows that the 11-8 Heat aren’t as good as expected early in this season, but at the same time, the 7-10 Cavs aren’t as bad as everyone thought. And as they proved in their home opening win over the Celtics on Oct. 27, a motivated, chip-on-the-shoulder Cleveland squad is a danger to anybody in the League. Back then, Antawn Jamison and crew were being written off as maybe the worst team in the NBA, so beating the Celtics to open Day One of the post-LeBron was a big deal. Tonight? HUGE deal if they can slay the dragon that is LeBron in front of a national TV audience.

