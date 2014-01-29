Comedian Kevin Hart Headlines All-Star Celebrity Game

Diminutive comedian Kevin Hart headlines the cast making up the rosters for the Sprint All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday in New Orleans as part of the 2014 All-Star Game festivities. He’ll be joined by a coterie of B- and C-list stars like Nick Cannon, Erin Heatherton, Michael B. Jordan, Erne Duncan and more.

Via the NBA’s press release:

The National Basketball Association announced today stars from film and TV will take the court for the Sprint NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2014 on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Two-time MVP Kevin Hart will play alongside Victoria’s Secret model, actress and philanthropist Erin Heatherton; “America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon; ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” hosts Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg; Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Columbus Short (“Scandal”); Michael B. Jordan (“That Awkward Moment”); U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan; three-time NBA Champion and ESPN NBA analyst Bruce Bowen; “E! News” anchor Terrence Jenkins; NBA TV’s “NBA Inside Stuff presented by Samsung Galaxy” co-host Kristen Ledlow; ESPN anchor Stan Verrett; and WNBA stars Skylar Diggins of the Tulsa Shock and Elena Delle Donne of the Chicago Sky. Tickets for the game, airing live on ESPN from Sprint Arena at NBA All-Star Jam Session, will go on sale today Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. CT.

ESPN “NBA Countdown” hosts, Bill Simmons and Jalen Rose, will coach this year’s squads, and the game will be televised for the 10th consecutive year on Friday, February 14 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Despite his class clown demeanor, people shouldn’t sleep on Hart’s game, though.

Over the summer, video surfaced of him rejecting Kyle Lowry, and he’s already better than LeBron James at golf, so don’t be surprised if he’s killing it despite his generously listed height of 5-4.

