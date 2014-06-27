Who Wore It Better: Comedian Steve Martin, Or No. 1 Pick Andrew Wiggins?

Steve Martin is a standup comedian, actor and one half of the “wild and crazy…” Festrunk Brothers, but he’s also a connoisseur of draft-night sartorial choices. Martin took an interest in Andrew Wiggins‘ “wild and crazy” outfit when Wiggins was selected as the No. 1 pick in last night’s draft.

Wiggins’ suit jacket caused a stir in Brooklyn last night, and some NBA fans noted it’s similarity with Martin’s outfit from his timeless comedy, ¡Three Amigos!. Jemele Hill, Co-host of ESPN’s “Numbers Never Lie,” wanted to know who wore it better. Martin thinks his blingy sombrero gives him the edge.

Who wore it better?

