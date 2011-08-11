Common Feat. Nas “Ghetto Dreams” Music Video

In the aftermath of Watch The Throne hype-induced comas, with everyone walking around like sheep, Common and Nas dropped a dope video for Common’s joint “Ghetto Dreams” off his album The Dreamer The Believer which comes out this fall. Com is my dude, but I LOVE Nas if you haven’t noticed by now. This record will be a good addition to my library (I’m on a never-ending quest to own every piece of music Nas has ever jumped on). You can also find “Ghetto Dreams” on iTunes. Hit the jump for a crazy throwback picture of the two emcees.

