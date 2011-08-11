Common Feat. Nas “Ghetto Dreams” Music Video

#Common #Video
08.11.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

In the aftermath of Watch The Throne hype-induced comas, with everyone walking around like sheep, Common and Nas dropped a dope video for Common’s joint “Ghetto Dreams” off his album The Dreamer The Believer which comes out this fall. Com is my dude, but I LOVE Nas if you haven’t noticed by now. This record will be a good addition to my library (I’m on a never-ending quest to own every piece of music Nas has ever jumped on). You can also find “Ghetto Dreams” on iTunes. Hit the jump for a crazy throwback picture of the two emcees.

What do you think of the song?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Common#Video
TAGScommonNasvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP