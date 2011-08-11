Common Feat. Nas “Ghetto Dreams” Music Video

In the aftermath of Watch The Throne hype-induced comas, with everyone walking around like sheep, Common and Nas dropped a dope video for Common’s joint “Ghetto Dreams” off his album The Dreamer The Believer which comes out this fall. Com is my dude, but I LOVE Nas if you haven’t noticed by now. This record will be a good addition to my library (I’m on a never-ending quest to own every piece of music Nas has ever jumped on). You can also find “Ghetto Dreams” on iTunes. Hit the jump for a crazy throwback picture of the two emcees.
What do you think of the song?
thats fine ass bria myles right
and this song been on repeat since it dropped last month
its shits on anything off that throne album
@King – Yessir, the one and only
Although Nas doesn’t put himself out there like he used to (as far as visibility), he clearly still got it. Matter of fact, I think the game could use a solo Nas album right about now.
Which is dropping in the near future..
wowza! i need to listen to this piece w/out watching the video because for some reason, i could not concentrate on the lyrics. that young lady is what you call sunshine!