Conan Tries To Channel Larry Bird For Some Help Defeating Magic Johnson In A Game Of Horse

03.28.18 1 hour ago

The rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird might be the most iconic in NBA history, followed by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, Shaq and Kobe Bryant, and Reggie Miller against pretty much the entire New York Knicks roster at one point. Conan tries his best to tap into that legendary rivalry while playing HORSE with Magic, but it just isn’t enough.

It might just end up being some advertising for Jack In The Box in the end, but it’s worth it just to see Conan hike his pants up to ’80s NBA levels and then prance around. It’s also worth it to see Conan make his Larry Bird shot and force Magic to have to put on the mask. If it were possible to meld basketball players together, it would be an unstoppable combo, but we have yet to discover such technology. This is as close as it gets.

Magic does get slightly worried when he can’t get the ball to the hoop with the pool skimmer but that’s only a flash. He doesn’t have much trouble throughout the rest, even if his speed isn’t what it used to be.

One thing that is sure here is the Jack In The Box delivery guy could join the Knicks tomorrow and quickly earn a starting spot. No doubt about it. And that’s said out of love.

(Via Team Coco)

