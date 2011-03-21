Contest: Help Us Rename The Sacramento Kings

Let us be clear: We want the Sacramento Kings to stay in Sacramento and stay the Kings. But as each day passes, it’s looking more and more like that will not be the case next season. While the franchise has until April 18 to decide whether or not to say in Sac-Town, we figured we should be ready if and when the move to Anaheim goes down. All reports out of California are that the Maloofs are going to do their best to maintain the club’s history – which goes from Rochester (1945) to Cincinnati (1957) to Kansas City/Omaha (1972) to Sacramento (1985) – and have already trademarked four potential names:
1. Anaheim Royals
2. Los Angeles Royals
3. Orange County Royals
4. Anaheim Royals of Southern California
From what we hear, the Anaheim Royals are the favorite amongst this group, paying homage to the Rochester Royals who were founded in 1945 (although they didn’t join the NBA until 1948). But with that said, it’s not clear that the final name would come from one of these four.
What do you think? What are some new potential names for the franchise if they leave Sacramento?
Leave your suggestions in the comments below, and we’ll pick out the best ones. The winner will get some swag from the Dime office.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
The Anaheim RFCs (Reason For Contraction).
Anaheim GTF’s ( get the f*@# out of Sac-town)
Just call them the Monarchs and get them WNBA logos for their jerseys.
Royals is cool enough. I’d like to see the old school jerseys back!
we’re havin contests now?? aw heeeeelllll naw! man…damn. how bout we just leave em in sac so i can still go to “arco”.
but really, this just makes me think of what all the seattle sonics fans went through. when austin had his post about them leaving, my first thought was, “what if…” when i thought about my sacramento kings. while i understand the business move of this whole ordeal, from a pure fans perspective, it sucks. this just goes back to a talk i had w/ my dad about how the term “loyalty” has dissolved over the years. its been evident in how organizations are treating their players and in return, how the players are treating their organizations, respectively. but let me get off my soapbox…i’m gonna miss my sac kings.
They can name themselves after the Maloofs….Anaheim Bitches…Do you really think Southern CAL is going to welcome and/or convert to Kings/Royal/Bitches fans?
hey! i gotta question! do seattle fans not like the thunder?? i wanna know…
anaheim towers…since the maloofs are casino owners, and the casinos are on buildings, buildings = towers
How about some old ABA team names? I’m feelin the Anaheim Amigos or even the Southern California Surf
Why the rename if there is a relocation? It was the Kansas City Kings before the move to Sacramento. Just keep it Kings. Yes, Seattle was renamed in moving to OKC, but that certainly is the exception and not the rule for many, many decades (other than Buffalo Braves to the Clippers). If we have Utah Jazz and LA Lakers, no problem with Anaheim (or whatever) Kings.
Orange County Orale
“Kings” are a hockey team in SoCal guinesses
Excremento Kings
F**k you guys! damn, it’s tough bein a Kings fan, LoL.
How about – “OWS” – Oops We’re Sorry
The Anaheim Number Threes of Los Angeles….That way they can have the awkward naming style of the Angels, and still define their place in Los Angeles basketball for the next 10 years.
Anaheim Frosh/Soph. Since the Clippers are JV and Lakers are Varsity.
Excremento is damn good. I would go with Anaheim Basket Cases or Anaheim Pimps honouring the Maloofs
How about the Los Angeles Knights of Anaheim. All we need is Lil’ Bow Wow to find a pair of Jordan’s shoes and we should be set!
The Anaheim 3rd Wheel?
Or the Los Angeles ‘Sorry we’re not the Lakers?
How about: Anaheim TMZ-Paps?
Seattle Supersonics?
@7
I hate Oklahoma as a state. I hate the Thunder logo, name and concept. I hate Clay B. I hate Dave S. I’m cool with the players and wish them the greatest success although there success just stings like hell since it should be our (Seattle’s) success.
I hope that answers your question about Seattle fans. I feel like I’m fairly typical.
OC BILLY HOYLES-
I SEE BETTER PLACES TO HAVE A NBA TEAM-HAWAII,LAS VEGAS
WAIT 5 YEARS AND MOVE THEM TO PARIS OR LONDON
Anaheim Avengers
seattle supersonics
Anaheim princesses
Anaheim Skaters
Anaheim Anacondas
Give kdeezy the prize
LA Knights of Anaheim is perfect!!! hahaha
Anaheim Lich Manouvers
knights sounds too d-leagueish
but then again…so does bobcats. and i got used to that
seriously though – why isn’t the NBA considering moving the team out of california and to the state of Washington? Seattle had a great fan base and would have enough support to carry on the tradition.
Is there enough room in SoCal for another sports team?
Seattle Kings. damn if i was fortunate enough to own a NBA franchise, none would be a better time right now for cheap than to go to Seattle. Great and knowledgeable fans plus the market is still stung from Sonics leaving.
its ringing in my ears, I’m a business, man.
I Got A Couple Names They Should Look @ 1.Orange County Kings, 2.Anaheim Royal Angels, 3.Southern California Kings, 4. Anaheim Royal Kings
Anaheim Queens
Anaheim Air Bud
The Anaheim Lottery team.
The Anaheim Royales with Cheese
I agree with several of the comments. I say move the team to seatle and bring back the Supersonics.
I was a fan of the Sonics
Seatle Supersonics!
The Beached Whales of Orange County
y do some guys come on here and waste dime’s time with answers like queens and royales with cheese?
like wtf..I’m sure dime would love to come on here and humiliate u and call u dit-tards for obvious useless suggestions.
they put this piece together to get real suggestions. how do yu think they trust fans of their site for future articles.
ps. the reason they don’t is becuz they want to retain u dit-tards as fans, regardless of the fact u guys act like dit-tards
Anaheim Royal Flushes
just as long as they’re not called the LD32’s
I’m with you beiber newz. Anaheim Royal Flushes it is. The mascot would dress up as a card-playing, crown-wearing, basketball-spinning, purple toilet called King John.
purple john?