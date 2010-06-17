Contest: Let Us Know Where You’re Watching The Game Tonight

It might not be as epic as when Neil Armstrong (supposedly) landed on the moon, but tonight’s Game 7 has the potential to be the best game of basketball anyone’s seen in a long time. And we want to know where you’re watching it. Share your NBA Finals experience with us in whatever medium works for you. Send us pictures via Twitter, post visuals on our Facebook wall, or e-mail us photos/videos of you and your crew.
Tomorrow, we’ll post the best photos and videos we receive on the site, and we’ll let the people decide who brought it the most. Good luck!
#1: Hit us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/DIMEMag
#2: Hit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DimeMagazine
#3: Hits us on E-Mail: dimemagazine (at) gmail (dot) com
Also, feel free to drop us links in the comments below with where you’re watching the big game.
Note: We reserve the right to post any photos or videos sent to us on DimeMag.com or in Dime Magazine.
@ Home in France
I want to root for the Celtics but there going to lose tomorrow. And I wont watch NBA TV or Espn after the game since the Celtics will lose. Congrats again to the Lakers for winning the finals this year. Thats 2 in a row for the lakers. No way a team that was 27-27 in their last 54 regular season games wins the championship. People are going to say Lakers won because Perkins didnt play. People are going to be talking about how Kobe & Co redeemed themselves against the C’s. Doc lost in the 94 finals even though his team was up 3-2. Doc is going to lose this series even though they were up 3-2. Both series Doc’s team didnt have homecourt advantage. Celtics were undefeated when they were up 3-2 until last year. Now this will be the 2nd row they lost after being up 3-2. C’s were 11-0 in Game 6 when they were up 3-2 in the finals. That streak is over. Celtics are like 11-0 in Game 7 finals and 4-0 or 7-0 vs the Lakers in Game 7. Both of these streaks willl end tomorrow. Sheed is 0-1 in Game 7 finals. Tomorrow he will be 0-2. C’ beat a soft Lakers team in the 84 finals then lost to them the next time they played in the finals. C’s beat a soft Lakers team in 08 then lost to them the next time they played in the finals. No one on the C’s deserves the MVP. Thats a sign that the Lakers are winning tomorrow. If the Lakers lose tomorrow then they would of lost 2 out of 3 home games and 3 out of their last 4 games. Lakers are too good for this to happen. Lakers are winning next year again as long as they stay healthy.
@ The HorseBox, NYC
@ BHOP
they’re playing tonight like in 3 hours
at a crack house down the street
Between my girl’s legs right above the vir-gin
van-city… then on to the pete rock show
denmark here.hoping the celts win 2nite.co-MVPs:garnett and rondo!!!
@this chicks house that I met today… her boyfriend is out of time so fuck the celtics and the lakers, im going to be the real winner of game 7. I’m going to have her kisss my Larry ‘Obrien Trophy…ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
out of town* sorry typo
imma be at the same place I’ve been every weeknight for any game. At work, Djing on the radio, illegally streaming the game via the internetz all by my lonesome. G.A.N.G.S.T.A.
I’m in Hawaii.
pussy over game 7? u must’ve had a serious dry spell so enjoy yourself and make it last all night well into the morning and then get the hell on out of there. p.s. do not fall in love!
In my attic with my step brothers besides me its:
1 Laker fan
1 Kobe hater
1 Innocent bystander
Its great lol
@ frmkt noo man lmao..im going to watch the game and then get some pussy lol..oh hell yea im getting out of there as soon as i canlmao
It is 1040 am here in Taipei,
I woke up nice and early to watch the game and am just sittin here with my morning cup of coffee cheering on the Celtics!
Carolina Ale House…Raleigh NC…let’s goooo!!!!
I’m confused, so if the USA wins they advance, even if England wins also?