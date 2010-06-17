Contest: Let Us Know Where You’re Watching The Game Tonight

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
06.17.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

It might not be as epic as when Neil Armstrong (supposedly) landed on the moon, but tonight’s Game 7 has the potential to be the best game of basketball anyone’s seen in a long time. And we want to know where you’re watching it. Share your NBA Finals experience with us in whatever medium works for you. Send us pictures via Twitter, post visuals on our Facebook wall, or e-mail us photos/videos of you and your crew.

Tomorrow, we’ll post the best photos and videos we receive on the site, and we’ll let the people decide who brought it the most. Good luck!

#1: Hit us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/DIMEMag
#2: Hit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DimeMagazine
#3: Hits us on E-Mail: dimemagazine (at) gmail (dot) com

Also, feel free to drop us links in the comments below with where you’re watching the big game.

Note: We reserve the right to post any photos or videos sent to us on DimeMag.com or in Dime Magazine.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagLOS ANGELES LAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

