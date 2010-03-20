Controversial finish mars Michigan State near-upset

Make all the jokes you want about New Mexico State’s coach being named Marvin Menzies, but the man had good reason to act a little crazy following his team’s loss to 5th-seed Michigan State.

Having come back from a double-digit deficit, the Aggies were down just one with 18 seconds left after big man Troy Gillenwater hit a three-pointer. MSU’s Raymar Morgan was sent to the foul line, and after making the first, he missed the second. New Mexico State rebounded and went to set up a potential game-winner, but there was a whistle: Lane violation. And worse than that, the guy who the refs pointed at for the violation, Gillenwater, wasn’t even the guy who actually committed the violation. Even still, as the announcers pointed out, you rarely ever make that call in that situation anyway.

Given another chance, Morgan made the free throw, and now the Aggies had to take a three to tie it. They got a couple looks, but bricked both. Michigan State knocked the ball out of bounds with what appeared to be about 0.6 on the clock, but the refs only gave New Mexico State 0.3 to work with. Menzies was pissed about that, too. After a doomed inbound pass, the Spartans escaped with the W, and Menzies had to be held back from going after the refs. As the CBS feed prepared to cut to the next game, one announcer said, “We haven’t heard the end of this,” alluding to Menzies’ post-game press conference.

* New Mexico State’s Jahmar Young might as well be Nick Young‘s stunt double. He’s got the same skinny build, the same lazy-looking style that still produces major buckets, and just like Nick Young rocked the mohawk very effectively during its most recent resurgence, Jahmar Young has made the flattop work for him.

* Georgia Tech pulled out a win over Oklahoma State in what was probably the best-played game of the day so far. OK State star James Anderson was held to 11 points (3-12 FG), but his team still hung in there right until the end. Keiton Page hit a three to make it a one-point game with 1:40 left (announcer: “He may look like Ollie from the movie Hoosiers, but he’s got legitimate game!”), but the Cowboys couldn’t get over the hump. Down by three in the final seconds, Anderson went to the rack and ran into a brick wall before getting stripped. After two more FT’s made it a five-point game, OK State then wasted way too much time looking for a three and the clock ran out on them.

* Is it bad that the term “fouled in the act” makes me think of the TV show Cheaters more than it makes me think of basketball?