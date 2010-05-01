Converse Band of Ballers: In Pictures

Now you know who won, but if you weren’t there, it’s kind of hard to imagine what your favorite musicians and rappers look like playing ball. So take a second to see all the action from today’s Converse Band of Ballers. Some highlights include Jim Jones and Jermaine Dupri talking continuous smack to one another, while Cam’ron showed up unannounced and played with The Jones Family. Check it all out after the jump.
what!!?!? cam’ron played for team jones!?!? weren’t they beefing?
quest???
That just ended recently…like maybe last week sometime
F’in legendary. Shout out to Converse and Anomaly.
More video + Photos at [thecrushpop.com]
BTW, I think I met you yesterday and didn’t get a chance to exchange contacts, you have the nike etching on your phone?
Band of Ballers was a great event.
the black lips , how far you’ve come my friends.
congrats