Converse DEFCON – Lou Williams Player Exclusive

If you were at the Palestra yesterday, you got to see Lou Williams and Team Philly beat a squad featuring LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. Now check out the shoes he did it in. Before officially dropping the Converse DEFCON this fall, check out Sweet Lou’s player exclusives below, as well as other photos from The Battle For I-95.

