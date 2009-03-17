Converse Fall Preview

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.17.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

Earlier today I hit up the Converse Fall Preview to check out all the new kicks coming out for the oldest name is basketball footwear, Converse.

Our main man, Paul Jackiewicz (shout out to P!!!) was there and took us through the whole Fall line which is dropping soon. While I can’t really show you guys what they are releasing just know they are bringing it for the fall.

Stay tuned to here and http://www.converse.com for more info on Converse’s upcoming releases.

