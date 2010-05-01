Converse Open Gym: In Pictures

As I think you can tell by now, Converse is dedicated to bringing basketball to the youth of Atlanta. And the Converse Open Gym program does just that. Giving youth ages 12-18, regardless of skill level, the opportunity to play pick-up basketball games, Converse supplies jerseys and a place to play. Check out some pics of the action after the jump.

On any given Saturday, Converse Open Gym brings in upwards of 600 kids. With a DJ, custom ice-cream truck dishing up t-shirts and on-site stations with product trials, video/photo booth and healthy snacks, you can see why so many kids stop through.