Converse Open Gym: In Pictures

As I think you can tell by now, Converse is dedicated to bringing basketball to the youth of Atlanta. And the Converse Open Gym program does just that. Giving youth ages 12-18, regardless of skill level, the opportunity to play pick-up basketball games, Converse supplies jerseys and a place to play. Check out some pics of the action after the jump.
On any given Saturday, Converse Open Gym brings in upwards of 600 kids. With a DJ, custom ice-cream truck dishing up t-shirts and on-site stations with product trials, video/photo booth and healthy snacks, you can see why so many kids stop through.
That’s the Georgia Tech rec center baby! Converse open gym runs are fun as hell too Atlanta STAND UP
the whole facility is nice as hell too, you get to check it out? how’d you like it? i love it except the water fountains on the bball floor are f*cked haha