Converse Open Gym Takes Over Boston

Over 500 Boston local youth showed up to the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center in Roxbury, Mass. on Saturday for the first ever Converse Open Gym event held in Boston. Converse, hosting the 100th Open Gym in its history, used the popular Boston venue as an opportunity for kids to play full-court pick-up basketball in a safe and structured environment. As always, the Open Gym event was free to the public.

Reversible jerseys were handed out to each and every participant before the basketball began. With the day divided by age group, the early afternoon was set aside for kids from ages 12-15 and the later stages of the day for those aged 15-18. A rotation of five-on-five basketball games took over the Reggie Lewis Center, and kids even participated in a free throw contest for the opportunity to win a free pair of basketball sneakers.

In addition to their time spent on the court, many took advantage of Open Gym activities. Local barber Omar Bilal gave out over 40 haircuts over the course of the day, and time at the photo booth, where kids could snap pictures with their friends, was in high demand from start to finish. On their way out, kids stopped by the healthy snack station for a way to replenish their energy.

The next Converse Open Gym event in Boston will be held at the Reggie Lewis Center on August 21st. As a yearlong opportunity for kids across the country to play pick-up hoops, Open Gym will make stops this Saturday in Miami, Fla. at Miami-Dade College and Chicago, Ill. at the Attack Center.