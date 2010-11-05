Converse Opens Their First Retail Shop In 102 Years

After being in business for 102 years, it finally happened: Converse has opened its first-ever specialty retail shop. Serving up a collection of fresh sneakers, apparel, accessories and premium denim, this is the spot to go if you’re looking for gear you can’t find anywhere else. Situated on Newbury Street in downtown Boston, the store features an in-store customization station where people can make truly one-of-a-kind graphics, colored laces and whatever else you could think of.

“There are about 2,000 stores around the world that say ‘Converse’ on them, and we have licensed partners everywhere,” said Dave Powers, vice president of global retail for Converse, in the Boston Globe. “In the U.S. we have 53 outlet stores, but they’re outlets for liquidation. The Newbury Street store is a launching point for us in a lot of ways. Nobody has seen this apparel before, and most of these shoe styles you can’t find anywhere else in the United States.”

To celebrate their grand opening, Converse held an exclusive launch party at the shop last night and some of the Dime crew were on-hand.

For those not in the Boston area, don’t fret: There will be several Converse shops opening within the next year. The New York City location will be opening in SoHo by the end of this year, and a handful of other East Coast locations will follow in 2011.

Converse Boston Specialty Shop

348 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02115

617.424.5400

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.