Converse & The Jordan Brand Celebrate Greatness With Exclusive Sneaker Packs

Sneakerheads, get ready. On Monday, the Jordan Brand and Converse will be auctioning off 23 exclusive packs to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Michael Jordan‘s famed shot to beat Georgetown to win the NCAA Championship. The photo above was the first teaser photo unveiled on the product, and with proceeds benefitting charity, you can bet a whole lot of sneakers aficionados will be out in full force for these.

30 years ago, a skinny freshman – rocking Converse – nailed a championship-winning jumper in New Orleans in the NCAA Championship. Now, the two sneaker giants are coming together to create a one-of-a-kind sneaker pack.

Stay tuned to figure out how you can bid in this online-only auction.

