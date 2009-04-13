Converse to Reissue WADE 1

Hot on the heels of Dwyane Wade going Cloverfield on the Knicks yesterday, Converse announced today that they’re going to reissue a limited amount of the WADE 1 (pictured here at the WADE 1 launch event back in ’05), the shoe Dwyane wore during Miami’s championship run a few years back.

The WADE 1 features “.08” displayed on the inner heel to reflect two game-winning shots in his first two NBA season seasons. His number “3” is shown on the shoelace eyelets and his name appears on the back and top of the shoe. (more pics after the jump)

The shoe is available now, exclusively at Champs Sports for $90 in the original, black/white/red on-court colorway.