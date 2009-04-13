Converse to Reissue WADE 1

Hot on the heels of Dwyane Wade going Cloverfield on the Knicks yesterday, Converse announced today that they’re going to reissue a limited amount of the WADE 1 (pictured here at the WADE 1 launch event back in ’05), the shoe Dwyane wore during Miami’s championship run a few years back.
The WADE 1 features “.08” displayed on the inner heel to reflect two game-winning shots in his first two NBA season seasons. His number “3” is shown on the shoelace eyelets and his name appears on the back and top of the shoe. (more pics after the jump)
The shoe is available now, exclusively at Champs Sports for $90 in the original, black/white/red on-court colorway.
Wrong Again — You mean NIKE is reissuing Wade #1.
To Bruce:
Converse produces the Wade, not Nike.
um no they’re definately converse.
(PS I won a pair of these from DIME way back in the day and they’re STILL my favorite shoes ever)
No We definately mean CONVERSE.
look if this were 2016 you know you could say ten years ago begining of an epic career but now? man conversee must be ticht on money and uhm money mike nike owns converse
and adidas owns reebok. so the nba’s shoe/clothing game is basicly sponsored by those two
Doesn’t matter who they own Converse is Converse, Rbk is Rbk and Jordan is Jordan. Their products are different, so Converse is reissuing the WADE 1.
It’s kind of weird that they are re-issuing this shoe considering that you can still find it on the discount rack at Finish Line
does anyone know it this is going to make it to champs sport online? i really want a pair!
See that shoe behind him in the display case?One of the best shoes I’ve ever balled in.Everything was right with that shoe.That being said,I don’t know exactly how high the demand for these shoes were in the first place…
nike shoes look better.
Nike owns Converse, you dummies! Not sure what college you attend but I am quite you they taught you show to research a term paper.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Nike is the parent company, Converse and Jumpman, they are subdivision companies. Are we clear now?
Nike paid $305 Million for Converse in July 2003.
Nike owns Converse, you dummies! Not sure what college you attend but I am quite you they taught you show to research a term paper. Nike is the parent company, Converse and Jumpman, they are subdivision companies. Are we clear now?
Nike paid $305 Million for Converse in July 2003.
I loved the aesthetics of this shoe. Unfortunately, I can find “better” shoes at cheaper prices, even when this shoe was marked down.
Speaking of which, anybody know how much it was when it was first issued? I’m inclined to say it was $90, so I’d be impressed at the price freeze if so.
[www.ugg2u.net] UGG Elijo
Does anyone know any websites that are selling this?
Does anyone call them “Nike Chuck Taylor All-Stars”?
Does anyone call them “Nike Jordans”?
Didn’t think so. They’re Converse Chucks. They’re Jordans. You shouldn’t need college to know that.
those kicks are sick, i got a white/red pair back in the day, shit im werin em now
IDL
@ foolio_iglesias (comment 9): Which shoe is that?
That is the icon pro leather… which looks a bit similar to the Wade 5:
[www.solecollector.com]
Wats up peeps. i am looking for the wade1’s can any1 point me in da ryht direction