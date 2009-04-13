Converse to Reissue WADE 1

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Sneakers #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Converse
04.13.09 9 years ago 21 Comments

Hot on the heels of Dwyane Wade going Cloverfield on the Knicks yesterday, Converse announced today that they’re going to reissue a limited amount of the WADE 1 (pictured here at the WADE 1 launch event back in ’05), the shoe Dwyane wore during Miami’s championship run a few years back.

The WADE 1 features “.08” displayed on the inner heel to reflect two game-winning shots in his first two NBA season seasons. His number “3” is shown on the shoelace eyelets and his name appears on the back and top of the shoe. (more pics after the jump)

The shoe is available now, exclusively at Champs Sports for $90 in the original, black/white/red on-court colorway.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Sneakers#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Converse
TAGSCONVERSEDWYANE WADEKICKSMIAMI HEATSNEAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP