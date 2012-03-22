Converse x Undefeated: Born Not Made in NYC

Last night, we were on hand at The Hole gallery in NYC, for Converse‘s official debut of the Converse x Undefeated footwear, apparel and accessory collection, which will be available at Foot Locker locations everywhere in a few days.



Invited guests were given a first look at the new collection displayed alongside street style portraits by photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis. The event also included a panel discussion on the evolution and roots of street style moderated by Josh Peskowitz of Park & Bond. Panel members included Converse designer Matt Sleep, Undefeated co-founder James Bond, photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis and photoshoot subject Yego Moravia.

The event’s music was provided by DJ Soul and notable guests included: Pro BMX Rider Nigel Sylvester, models Mey Bun and May Anderson, Epiphany founder Coltrane Curtis, Creative Director of Supreme Brendan Babenzian, Undefeated co-founder Eddie Cruz, and fashion designer Dee Jackson.

Check out some pics of the event and product below: