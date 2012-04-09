Converse x Undefeated Launch Sneaker & Apparel Collection

Converse recently collaborated with The Jordan Brand for an epic MJ sneaker and jersey UNC collection. Now today, they announced the launch of their collection with the street wear experts from Undefeated, which will include footwear, apparel and accessory collection sold exclusively at select Foot Locker locations in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

“This collection brings Undefeated’s unique design point-of-view to some of the greatest and original designs in sneaker history, along with apparel staples”, says Co-founders of Undefeated, James Bond and Eddie Cruz. “We are excited to work with Converse again and are happy to have Foot Locker as a partner to bring the Converse x Undefeated collaboration to a wider audience.”

This collection features the iconic Converse Pro Leather and Star Player, two shoes that began in basketball and birthed the modern sneaker era. One of the sneakers that Dr. J made famous, the Pro Leather Hi is retailed at $85 while the Pro Leather Ox is $75.

As for the 1970s classic also being reissued, the Star Player Hi is available for a retail price of $80. The Star Player Ox is at $70.

The apparel included in the collection will feature Undefeated’s Born Not Made design. The t-shirts will be $28 while the wool hats will retail at $32.

