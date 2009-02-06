Corey Brewer: Al Jefferson Is Unstoppable

Since the ball dropped and kicked off 2009, things have looked a whole lot better in Minnesota. Since the New Year, the Wolves are 11-6, a slight drop off of the 7-2 run that they had to start the year, but impressive nonetheless. We got up with Corey Brewer yesterday, as he was finishing up rehab on his torn ACL to talk about what’s been the difference for the Wolves, and for some insight into their locker room.
Dime: What’s been the difference with Coach McHale at the helm?
Corey Brewer: Guys have just been more aggressive. Coach McHale gives guys the freedom â€“ I guess you could say â€“ to play their game. Guys are playing really well right now.
Dime: Randy Foye seems like he’s really enjoyed the change…
CB: McHale tells Foye-boy, you gotta be more aggressive. Randy’s trying to play the point and distribute, but he wasn’t really playing his game. We needed another scorer, especially with Big Al scoring, we needed somebody else to step up. So Coach basically told him, be yourself. And he’s come into his own.
Dime: What’s the feel in the locker room right now?
CB: It’s a lot of fun in the locker room. We all get along great. That’s the one thing that I can say about this team. We’re having our struggles right now, but there’s a reason we’re having our struggles â€“ we’re young. But off the court, we all get along really well. We have a lot of fun, a lot of laughs.
Dime: What’s it like being around Al Jefferson all the time?
CB: He’s great â€“ he’s a good guy. He wants to be good so bad, that’s what I like about him. He works his butt off. The things that Al does you can’t teach. He has an awkward game â€“ his right hand is crazy. He can be on the left side or right, it doesn’t matter. That right hand is unstoppable. Ain’t nobody playing one-on-one with Big Al.
Dime: Do you guys feel like Kevin Love got snubbed from the rookie-sophomore game?
CB: A couple of nights ago he had 14 and 14. He’s kind of underrated right now. They gotta take a look. He got snubbed from the rookie-sophomore game. He’s the same type of player as David Lee â€“ that’s my man. They crash the glass offensively and defensively. That’s why they’re such good rebounders.
Dime: How are you dealing with the torn ACL?
CB: This has been the longest time I’ve been away from the game. I’m trying to take it in and learn. I’m trying to get back to full strength, and get better at things I need to get better at. I’ve been doing a lot of upper body lifting. I’m trying to put on weight now, and learn how to play at a higher weight. I’m on the bench press, lot of curls. I’m putting up two plates, definitely.
cat got a crazy ass mug right there…
Who’s going to be the bigger bust of that draft? Julian Wright or Corey?
DIME:
yall really got to address the pics you got of every player that yall put up. the photos are horrid!
as for brewer and the wolves, they aight. don’t get all crazy about their record. larry brown’s knicks were once the only undefeated team into the new year (at 6-0)…and we all know how that turned out.
i (personally) still believe the wolves made the RIGHT choice by trading brandon roy for randy foye. far fetched now, but i still see foye as the better talent (clearly roy is having the better career to start).
the wolves need to rid themselves of kevin mchale though
i dunno why they traded oj mayo for kevin love. that still puzzles me…
Brewer still in the L?!?! Crazy. I really haven’t heard his name all year…
Glad to see that Brewer is keeping busy though…I felt like he could be a pretty good starter in the L…
@heckler, the size of the photos is the problem. Make em smaller and they are less creepy.
I believe Coach Mac Hale said:
“Hey guys, start playing your asses out here, Im sick of being called by Boston fans to thank me for their chip”
i like hearing how these young/losing teams have good locker rooms. they should be having fun- and when/if they start turning it around, i think that chemistry will work in their favor big time.
that being said- i dotn ever see the wolves ever becoming legit contenders anytime soon. unless they make a nice free agent signing
Heckler, are you serious? How can you possibly say Randy Foye is more talented than Brandon Roy? What is Randy Foye better at doing than Brandon Roy?
@vince, julian actually is part of the rotation wiht the hornets…so he wins by default
@chronically, he said trade kevin love…where did u get brandon roy from?
Too bad he tore his ACL. He’s a good defensive player and apparently his jumper was improving during summer league.
Mchale’s he man. Who you think taught Kevin Garnett all those post moves and foot work.
the wolves will eventually make it to the playoffs. Love will eventually start along side jefferson and Brewer may come back not lookin like a skeleton
chronically_ill—
nothing yet to justify foye over roy. but i just believe (have always believed) he is a better basketball talent.
come find me in 3yrs and ask me again then. you’ll see….
Big Al is the shit.
What about MJ taking Morrison when Roy was available?
Nice move, MJ.
OJ (Kobe Jr) Mayo for Kevin “Cecil Turtle” Love. McHale was thinking affirmative action or think Cecil Turtle is the 2nd coming of himself.
Foye over Roy? Roy! Check back with me in 3 years and Oden matures!
Foye/Big Al versus Roy/Oden. NBA Jam lineup