Corey Brewer: Al Jefferson Is Unstoppable

Since the ball dropped and kicked off 2009, things have looked a whole lot better in Minnesota. Since the New Year, the Wolves are 11-6, a slight drop off of the 7-2 run that they had to start the year, but impressive nonetheless. We got up with Corey Brewer yesterday, as he was finishing up rehab on his torn ACL to talk about what’s been the difference for the Wolves, and for some insight into their locker room.

Dime: What’s been the difference with Coach McHale at the helm?

Corey Brewer: Guys have just been more aggressive. Coach McHale gives guys the freedom â€“ I guess you could say â€“ to play their game. Guys are playing really well right now.



Dime: Randy Foye seems like he’s really enjoyed the change…

CB: McHale tells Foye-boy, you gotta be more aggressive. Randy’s trying to play the point and distribute, but he wasn’t really playing his game. We needed another scorer, especially with Big Al scoring, we needed somebody else to step up. So Coach basically told him, be yourself. And he’s come into his own.

Dime: What’s the feel in the locker room right now?

CB: It’s a lot of fun in the locker room. We all get along great. That’s the one thing that I can say about this team. We’re having our struggles right now, but there’s a reason we’re having our struggles â€“ we’re young. But off the court, we all get along really well. We have a lot of fun, a lot of laughs.

Dime: What’s it like being around Al Jefferson all the time?

CB: He’s great â€“ he’s a good guy. He wants to be good so bad, that’s what I like about him. He works his butt off. The things that Al does you can’t teach. He has an awkward game â€“ his right hand is crazy. He can be on the left side or right, it doesn’t matter. That right hand is unstoppable. Ain’t nobody playing one-on-one with Big Al.

Dime: Do you guys feel like Kevin Love got snubbed from the rookie-sophomore game?

CB: A couple of nights ago he had 14 and 14. He’s kind of underrated right now. They gotta take a look. He got snubbed from the rookie-sophomore game. He’s the same type of player as David Lee â€“ that’s my man. They crash the glass offensively and defensively. That’s why they’re such good rebounders.

Dime: How are you dealing with the torn ACL?

CB: This has been the longest time I’ve been away from the game. I’m trying to take it in and learn. I’m trying to get back to full strength, and get better at things I need to get better at. I’ve been doing a lot of upper body lifting. I’m trying to put on weight now, and learn how to play at a higher weight. I’m on the bench press, lot of curls. I’m putting up two plates, definitely.