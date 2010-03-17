Corey Brewer Posterizes Robin Lopez

#Video
03.17.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

After Austin’s list of the Top 15 NBA In-Game Dunkers from Monday, I’m pretty sure that Corey Brewer must have been furious that he was all the way down at No. 9. There’s really no one that has consistently produced more posters than him. As for Robin Lopez, after THIS, he’s just having a bad week. Check out the vicious dunk after the jump.

What do you think?

Other Dunks Involving Corey Brewer:
Corey Brewer Humiliates Derek Fisher
Tony Allen Bangs One On Corey Brewer

