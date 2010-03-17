Corey Brewer Posterizes Robin Lopez

After Austin’s list of the Top 15 NBA In-Game Dunkers from Monday, I’m pretty sure that Corey Brewer must have been furious that he was all the way down at No. 9. There’s really no one that has consistently produced more posters than him. As for Robin Lopez, after THIS, he’s just having a bad week. Check out the vicious dunk after the jump.
What do you think?
the formatting’s messed up, Dime
Nice but not better than his dunk on Fisher.
enjoy your sausage robinho
brook wasnt tehre on time
but its embarassing that he ended up kneeling after gettign dunked on
sick dunk corey, not as nice as the one on fishe rtho i agree spliff
go nuggets, lakers suck
Nice dunk, but I give Lopez a lot of credit for hustling and at least trying to make the defensive stop. No poster for this–just nice offensive finish and nice hustle by Lopez trying for the block on the breakaway.
i like brewer on fisher better. [www.youtube.com]
Now that’s a posterization
hahaha!!
LOPEZ is a YOUNG BIG MAN
he SHOULDA tossed dat shit outta there
FISHER is king o takin CHARGES
but looked SLOW & OLD
hhhhhhhhhhhhmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm..i will choose
BREWER OVER LOPEZ!!
after FISHER got dunked on
PLAY CONTINUED!!
after LOPEZ took it
he had to SIT & THINK
about it while waitin 4 the freethrow!!
hahahahaha!!