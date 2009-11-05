Could Deron Williams Want Out Of Utah?

Because the Jazz have the Knicks’ first round pick this year, they pretty much already have a good lottery pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. By the way their playing, they’ll have two lottery picks. At 1-3, the Jazz are off to their worst start in six years. In each of their three losses, they have lost by double digits. They blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead against the Mavericks on Tuesday night and were outscored 44-18 (29 of which were courtesy of Dirk Nowitzki).
While it would be ridiculous to say the Jazz are melting down at this point, they are showing hints of a team on the decline. Aside from their record so far, they have gotten worse every season since they made the Western Conference Finals in 2007. Carlos Boozer’s stats are also way down this year. Other than re-signing Paul Millsap and drafting Eric Maynor, the Jazz did very little to improve their roster. One person who has shown subtle signs of frustration and annoyance over the years has been Deron Williams. If things aren’t turned around soon, I could see him wanting out eventually. And by eventually I mean in the next 14 months.
In the past few years, Williams has grown tired of some of his teammates’ work habits and effort. He’s called out Boozer and Andrei Kirilenko in the past. Deron is one of the elite point guards in the league, yet has never been an All-Star. You get the feeling, he wants more credit and recognition but can’t because he’s stuck in a small market city with a team that is always good enough to make the playoffs, but not good enough to contend for a title. Like CP’s situation with the Hornets, Deron’s frustration will only get stronger in time.
The season is still young and the Jazz are playing without two of their best perimeter players in C.J. Miles and Kyle Korver. Most likely, the Jazz will get it together enough to finish in at least the seventh or eighth spots in the West, but can’t see them going past the second round. Obviously if Boozer isn’t traded this season, his contract expires after this year so the Jazz will have some cap room. The success of this season and upcoming moves between now and the end of the offseason will determine whether Williams will ask out or not.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
Shit please come to LA..
LakeShow84, only Grizzlies can ask out and choose where they want to go…
Shiiii he should. Again I ain’t even read the article, but fo real I been on this a minute.
I have so much respect for Sloan and his system and all. Right now though, Utah is the Georgia Bulldogs of the NBA.
Have always done great, had awesome talent at various times but just can’t win it all with that system.
Sloan is still using I formation while everone else is on the spread and wildcat.
I am just saying Deron is awesome in his system and has done well. Still I don’t think Deron is a system player and would fair well anywhere cause the boy can ball.
He needs to cut his losses and head somewhere where he has more freedom of stylin on em lol a better cast and a legit chance at a championship.
GOD forbid somehow LA makes another one of their nutty trades where they get Deron for a free Waffle House breakfast, future draft picks and a get out of jail free card.
If that boy ever somehow makes it to L.A. say taking over Fisher’s spot with Brown still backing him up.
IT’S A WRAP ….ALLLREADY!
Still regardless the boy needs to get out of Utah. Him and Sloany both.
Why on earth would Deron go to L.A.? They don’t need him, and their offense wouldn’t even utilize him. As a Jazz fan, living in Utah, this article makes me feel sick to my stomach, but I can’t argue the points being made here.
D Will for All star 2010 though!
Trade him to TO!
Hahahahahaha excellent. Let’s go after someone besides CP for once.
This is the best day ever.
Didn’t he just sign an extension through 2013? He can pout all he wants, he has no say in the matter. I suppose if he sits out and gets all dramatic over it, he can try to force Utah’s hand, but I doubt it.
I hope not :(:(:(:(
O We Can’t Take Him Yall Niggas Lucky (NUGGETS) Unless He Want To Come Off The Bench!!!LOL OR Maybe Billups Off Da Bench LMAO
Trade Monta and Stephen Jackson for D-Will! Come on Riley get it done.
The Lakers would most certainly utilize Deron Williams are you kidding me? But as far as the article goes I could see Deron leaving, Boozer is definitely getting traded so it might also depend what they get for him. Chris Paul may leave based on his teams performance and I think there might be a situation brewing in Miami if things don’t pan out. Actually the way things are shaping up I could see Boozer getting traded to Miami for some pieces over there. Maybe Stephen Jackson for Boozer? Although I think Stephen Jackson is going to end up on Cleveland. But wouldn’t it be funny if Utah ships Boozer back to Cleveland for Ilgauskas?
Yes it would… Except Okur is doing great here. I doubt CLE would take him back….
For the record, D-Will stays in Utah during the summer, and has said numerous times that he loves it in Utah, and hopes to stay here forever…
I think this article may be a little pre-mature… The Jazz are still an upper echelon team, like them or not, and there are only so many other teams that he would even want to go to, if he could (he did sign an extension)…
I think D-Will will be a Jazz man forever. The Jazz have a way of keeping key people around…. (Stockton… Malone… Sloan…)
@GEE,
why you gotta call UGA out like that? this season has been painful enough as it is haha…. but valid points though. it’s like a double kick in the nuts because i have d-will on my fantasy team and hopefully his frustration doesn’t translate to a decline in stats.
It’s certainly possible…
Philly would love this guy.
Maybe him for Iguodala deal??? Not terrible…
Hahahaha
arguably the best PG in the league for Iggy? Man… No disrespect to you, or Iggy, but that is just silly.
jryu I am a UGA fan to so I guess some of that was frustration of the season. They do have similarities though (Jazz and UGA). At least this season.
Anyway here is hoping to still whippin Auburn! GO DAWGS!
Wish he would come to 76ers…doubt it
Wish he would come to 76ers with Iggy and see how that turns out…doubt it will happen
LMAO @ D-Will for Iggy…the funny thing about this is that in 2K10, I got drafted 20th overall by Utah, ended up playing well enough that Deron and I would alternate starts every game, and I’d play SG when he was the PG, and then they traded him to Philly for Iggy after like 15 games into my rookie season
Settle down, guys. DWill isn’t going anywhere. He likes Utah, and he likes Coach Sloan. He is frustrated with the team’s play right now, and rightfully so. I wrote an article on my blog about Utah’s consecutive 4th quarter meltdowns against Houston and Dallas, but then they turned around and pounded the Spurs last night. The Jazz need to make some roster moves, but the team has the talent and assets (i.e. NY’s 2010 1st round pick) to be a title contender well before Deron’s contract is up.