Could Deron Williams Want Out Of Utah?

Because the Jazz have the Knicks’ first round pick this year, they pretty much already have a good lottery pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. By the way their playing, they’ll have two lottery picks. At 1-3, the Jazz are off to their worst start in six years. In each of their three losses, they have lost by double digits. They blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead against the Mavericks on Tuesday night and were outscored 44-18 (29 of which were courtesy of Dirk Nowitzki).

While it would be ridiculous to say the Jazz are melting down at this point, they are showing hints of a team on the decline. Aside from their record so far, they have gotten worse every season since they made the Western Conference Finals in 2007. Carlos Boozer’s stats are also way down this year. Other than re-signing Paul Millsap and drafting Eric Maynor, the Jazz did very little to improve their roster. One person who has shown subtle signs of frustration and annoyance over the years has been Deron Williams. If things aren’t turned around soon, I could see him wanting out eventually. And by eventually I mean in the next 14 months.

In the past few years, Williams has grown tired of some of his teammates’ work habits and effort. He’s called out Boozer and Andrei Kirilenko in the past. Deron is one of the elite point guards in the league, yet has never been an All-Star. You get the feeling, he wants more credit and recognition but can’t because he’s stuck in a small market city with a team that is always good enough to make the playoffs, but not good enough to contend for a title. Like CP’s situation with the Hornets, Deron’s frustration will only get stronger in time.

The season is still young and the Jazz are playing without two of their best perimeter players in C.J. Miles and Kyle Korver. Most likely, the Jazz will get it together enough to finish in at least the seventh or eighth spots in the West, but can’t see them going past the second round. Obviously if Boozer isn’t traded this season, his contract expires after this year so the Jazz will have some cap room. The success of this season and upcoming moves between now and the end of the offseason will determine whether Williams will ask out or not.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE